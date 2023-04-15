Will ’Yellowstone’ Kill Off John Dutton Following Kevin Costner Drama?

About half of Season 5 of Yellowstone has aired so far. Fans hoped to see the rest this summer, but there have been doubts the show will return then. The future of the series remains unknown, and some are skeptical. The Western drama may end soon, and the story could kill off a few characters. Fans have wondered if John Dutton will be one of the ones to die. And now someone from the show has hinted at that possibility.

What’s going on behind the scenes of ‘Yellowstone’?

Behind the scenes of Yellowstone, fans have been talking about the drama surrounding Kevin Costner. Allegedly, he fought with executives over his request to film one week for the last half of Season 5. However, his attorneys claim the rumors are untrue.

Nevertheless, Costner is unsure if he will return to Yellowstone for another season due to the negative attention. Regardless, the series may air its final episode soon enough. Paramount is reportedly working toward a closure, so the show could end this season or the next.

Another event adds to the possibility of Yellowstone concluding in its current form. According to People, Costner, multiple co-stars, and the showrunner were not at a panel at PaleyFest. The panel featured a screening of an episode of Yellowstone.

Several stars from the show did attend the event, so fans did not feel too disappointed. Moreover, someone from Paramount mentioned Season 5 but could not say when production would resume.

Will ‘Yellowstone’ lead John Dutton be killed off?

Kevin Costner attends the premiere party for Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 2 I Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Fans are curious if Yellowstone can keep going if Costner is no longer part of the cast. In response, actor Josh Lucas raised the possibility of John Dutton dying. According to Lucas, that was part of the plan as Sheridan “always planned on at some point, having Kevin die and having multiple characters die.”

“And so you know that that’s just the way the story… the evolution of what the ranch is. That’s why when you see the cemetery and you see the names of Elsa and you see the names of Jacob and you see these names, I think it’s of course going to evolve and change,” Lucas said at the panel.

The series may end whether or not Costner’s character dies due to the real-life drama. Creator Taylor Sheridan has hinted at finishing Yellowstone‘s overall story. Reportedly, his original plan was for five seasons.

Matthew McConaughey enters the stage

Fans can continue exploring the world of Yellowstone with its multiple spin-offs. According to Collider, officials confirmed that Matthew McConaughey is joining the Yellowstone universe in prequel series 1944.

In addition, another planned sequel titled 6666 is in the works. This series will take place in the modern day and showcase life in Texas. The real-life Four Sixes Ranch is the basis of the sequel’s location. Unlike the main series, the focus is not on the Duttons.

The network has not announced a cast list for the show yet. Therefore, it is unknown if this is the one McConaughey is joining. Regardless, fans expect the actor to deliver an entertaining performance to the franchise.