Miranda Hobbes might not be fabulously wealthy like Carrie Bradshaw, but she owns a pretty impressive piece of Brooklyn real estate. The home she shared with Steve Brady is worth millions.

Miranda Hobbes was the first of her pals to leave Manhattan and buy a house. In season 6 of Sex and the City, she gave up her classic Manhattan apartment and moved to Brooklyn to give her marriage and son room to grow. Decades later, Miranda was still living in the same Brooklyn home when she decided to leave married life behind. While Steve Brady and Miranda Hobbes have only briefly discussed the Brooklyn home they share in And Just Like That…, we can’t help but wonder just how much it is worth today.

Where is Miranda and Steve’s Brooklyn brownstone located?

Steve Brady and Miranda Hobbes purchased their Brooklyn abode in 2006, just as Brady Hobbes was getting mobile. While the duo never stated where the home was located, outside of Miranda uttering the word “Brooklyn” with disdain, fans have always assumed they lived in one of the borough’s trendier neighborhoods. Sex and the City fans have suggested both Park Slope and Prospect Park as the Brooklyn locale that lured Miranda away from her one-bedroom apartment. Cynthia Nixon, the actor who plays Miranda, does not agree.

In a behind-the-scenes look from Max, Nixon noted that she assumes her character and Steve actually call Fort Greene home. She said she’s always thought they lived in Fort Greene because the property they toured and ultimately purchased in season 6 of the series was located in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

How much would the property be worth today?

In seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That… fans watched Miranda and Steve’s marriage dissolve. While an actual divorce proceeding was not captured on screen, it’s clear the couple won’t be getting back together. That means they’ll need to divide their assets, and the Brooklyn home they shared is likely their biggest one. While Miranda Hobbes insisted the house belonged to her because her name alone was on the mortgage, Steve wasn’t prepared to give up the home he worked so hard to restore. It’s probably worth a significant amount of money, too.

Miranda Hobbes | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

We know the home has at least three bedrooms, as Miranda and Steve housed their son, Brady Hobbes, and Steve’s mother, Mary Brady, for some time. It also offers a backyard, a large kitchen, and a formal dining room. While the home wasn’t much to look at when they first purchased it in 2006, they did a good deal of work to it, and the market has certainly swung in their favor.

According to Realtor, the median listing price in Fort Greene in 2024 is $1.2 million. Homes are selling, on average, for $1,100 per square foot. Considering the private outdoor space and recently redone kitchen, Miranda and Steve could fetch upwards of $2 million for the pad. The couple never revealed how much they paid for it in 2006, but the price was tempting enough to lure Miranda out of Manhattan, so we are sure they got a good deal.

When will ‘And Just Like That..’ return?

Season 3 of And Just Like That… is set to begin filming next month in New York City. Max has not announced an official premiere date but has revealed fans can expect the series to return in 2025. The long wait comes with some significant changes. Che Diaz and Professor Nya Wallace will not be seen in season 3.

The cast of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 | Courtesy of Max

While Miranda’s professor-turned-pal, Nya’s storyline won’t continue in season 3, Miranda and Steve’s disintegrating relationship is likely to be a significant storyline, Just as it was in seasons 1 and 2. We hope to see them come to a decision about their prime Brooklyn real estate.