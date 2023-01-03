‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Tribute to Dr. Glenn Blodgett, Explained

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8, “A Knife and No Coin,” was dedicated in memory of Dr. Glenn Blodgett. In the midseason finale, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch prepares for big changes. Half the ranch hands will take the cattle south for the winter, where there is no brucellosis. Meanwhile, Jamie launches his attack on John. Here’s what you need to know about the episode’s dedication.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 spoilers ahead.]

The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch | Paramount Network

What happened during the midseason finale of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

In the midseason finale of Yellowstone Season 5, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch prepares for some big changes. Rip and several of the other ranch hands will take half of John’s cattle to Texas, leaving Montana for at least a year. Meanwhile, the episode caught back up with Jimmy’s life at the Four Sixes Ranch.

While John shows his support for Chairman Rainwater, who is fighting against those who would put a pipeline through Native American land, Jamie makes a bold move. He publicly calls for John’s impeachment.

Furious, Beth breaks into her brother’s house to remind him of the leverage she holds over him. However, this time Jamie doesn’t back down. He points out that turning Jamie in could also result in John and Rip getting sent to prison.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 8 was dedicated to Dr. Glenn Blodgett

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 was dedicated “in loving memory of Dr. Glenn Blodgett,” a horse division manager at The 6666 Ranch. Dr. Blodgett died on November 20, 2022, at the age of 74 years due to a complication from surgery.

Dr. Blodgett graduated from Oklahoma State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. He then completed veterinary school at Texas A&M University. In 1982, Dr. Blodgett was hired to work as the resident veterinarian and manager for the Four Sixes Ranch horse division.

His obituary on The Fours Sixes Ranch website reads:

“Dr. Blodgett didn’t just manage the horse division; he lived and breathed it. The horse business is a reputation business, and his approach was simple: his passion, credibility, and honesty set him and the ranch apart. Under his leadership, the ranch became an industry leader in reproduction, breeding more than 1500 mares annually.” The Four Sixes Ranch

Nicole Sheridan posted a tribute to Dr. Blodgett

Though Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is a fictional series, the Four Sixes Ranch is a real place in Texas. Founded by Captain Samuel “Burk” Burnett in 1870, Burnett Ranches today encompasses 260,000 acres, including the Four Sixes Ranch headquarters, near Guthrie.

In January 2022, Taylor Sheridan himself reportedly bought the legendary Four Sixes Ranch. In the wake of Dr. Glenn Blodgett’s death, Sheridan’s wife Nicole posted a tribute to him on Instagram. “It is with great sadness the 6666 Ranch announces the passing of Dr. Glenn Blodgett. Doc to all who knew him has managed the horse division for forty years,” she wrote.

“His impact on the performance horse industry and the quarter horse itself will likely outlive us all. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and deeply mourned by his 6666 family. Our condolences, love, and prayers to the Blodgett family. I’ll miss you, Friend.”

Yellowstone Season 5 returns with new episodes this summer, 2023.