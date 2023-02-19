‘You’ Star Penn Badgley: Astrology Belief Is a Red Flag

Penn Badgley plays stalker/serial killer, Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s hit series, You. His character is great at hiding his dark side, especially from his girlfriends. And when talking about his own relationship red flags, Badgley revealed that he thinks astrology isn’t a great way to establish a romantic connection.

‘You’ star Penn Badgley thinks checking star signs for compatibility is a red flag

In a recent interview with IGV, Badgley and his You co-stars Tati Gabrielle and Amy-Leigh Hickman talked about some of their own relationship red flags. And when asked about the idea of someone checking star signs for compatibility, Badgley acknowledged it’s a popular belief, but also admitted he’s not into it.

“It’s normal, but I would call it a red flag,” Badgley said. “Rarely does anyone do that when they study astrology. I think people are rigidly adhering to a system they don’t even understand — it’s normal, but it’s a red flag for me.”

His co-stars also weren’t thrilled with the idea of using astrology to determine compatibility. But they also acknowledged that it’s not out of the ordinary.

“I would check, but I wouldn’t let it put me off,” Hickman noted. “So I think it’s normal as long as you’re not looking too deep into it.”

“Unfortunately, I think it’s becoming more and more normal,” Gabrielle added. “I think there’s different ways to do it — but that doesn’t define everything — I think compatibility is something that is earned.”

Penn Badgley reveals what inspired his love for his wife Domino Kirke

Penn Badgley visit at SiriusXM Studios I Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Badgley may not be impressed with the idea of zodiac compatibility. But there is one ideology that inspired his own love story.

The 36-year-old actor is married to 39-year-old American singer Domino Kirke. The two started dating in 2014 and wed in two separate ceremonies in 2017. They welcomed a son in 2020, and also share Kirke’s son from a previous relationship.

When talking to People, Badgley revealed how his Bahá’í faith shapes him. And he attributed it to helping him develop a meaningful and lasting relationship with Kirke.

“I don’t think I could truly value human love until I developed divine love,” Badgley explained. “[Domino and I] very much had a romantic beginning, and I think that you discover in marriage, that what sustains a marriage for decades — there are less and less people who can tell us this — but I think it has something to do with [divine] love.”

Penn Badgley will return for ‘You’ Season 4 Part 2

Season 4 of Badgley’s You premiered on Feb. 9 with five episodes. The new installment follows Joe Goldberg to London, where he finds himself in the middle of a wealthy social circle and gets caught up in a mysterious serial killer’s scheme.

Fans are anxiously waiting for the second half of the series to drop. Luckily, fans don’t have to do much waiting, as the You Season 4 Part 2 release date is set for March 9.