‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Features the Return of Joe’s Most Dangerous Ex

Today Netflix dropped the teaser for You Season 4 Part 2. Joe Goldberg’s story is far from over now that he has uncovered the identity of the Eat the Rich Killer. Now navigating the world with the killer by his side, Joe’s demons are never far away.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for You Season 4 Part 1.]

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn in ‘You’ Season 4 | Netflix

Rhys Montrose wants to be friends with Joe Goldberg

You Season 4 Part 1 revealed that the Eat the Rich Killer is nonother than Rhys Montrose. Rhys is the only person in Joe’s new circle who didn’t grow up wealthy. He resents the elite folk that he has surrounded himself with and begins picking them off one by one.

In the trailer for You Season 4 Part 2, Rhys confesses to Joe that what he really wants is a friend. “Someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell all my secrets to,” Rhys elaborates. “I care about you, Joe.”

rhys montrose, a good man in a cruel world pic.twitter.com/AkZt9dSHAQ — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 15, 2023

Rhys way of coaxing Joe into a friendship seems to involve a bit of blackmail. Though he may want a friend, his murderous plans aren’t over quite yet. Rhys is an interesting character, and some fans have theorized that he is not what he seems. Perhaps he is even a figment of Joe’s imagination.

Love Quinn returns in the ‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 trailer

At the end of You Season 3, Joe killed his wife, Love Quinn, and ran away to Europe — or so we thought. The trailer for You Season 4 Part 2 features the return of this beloved and twisted character.

Joe walks toward the infamous glass cage to find a woman seated inside reading Rhys Montrose’s autobiography. “Hi Joe,” sighs Love, closing the book.

There are two ways to interpret Love’s return. Either she managed to survive the aconite poisoning and escape the burning house that Joe left her inside, or Love is a figment of Joe’s imagination.

“Any character who’s not dead who knows anything about Joe, it’s fair game to try to exert any justice. And any character who is dead, he has a really active imagination,” showrunner Sera Gamble previously teased in an interview with IndieWire.

This wouldn’t be the first time Joe has hallucinated a conversation with one of the women he killed. Elizabeth Lail returned as a ghostly Guinevere Beck in season 2. Additionally, the return of the cage seems to hint that Love is not really alive. It seems improbable that Joe would be able to transport it all the way to London.

‘You’ trailers utilize slowed-down versions of popular songs

The trailer for You Season 4 Part 2 includes another slowed-down version of a popular song. This time around, it’s a haunting rendition of Naked Eyes’ “(There’s) Always Something There to Remind Me.” The lyrics “you’ll always be a part of me” play eerily over the shot of Love Quinn. As hard as he tries, Joe can’t escape his past.

You Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part 2 March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.