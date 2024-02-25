Princess Charlotte knows the 'rules,' according to a parenting expert and she has problem reminding her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, of them.

Princess Charlotte might be Prince William and Kate Middleton’s middle child, but the 8-year-old is more like the boss. At least of her brothers. According to a parenting expert, Charlotte keeps Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, “in check.” This may come as no surprise to royal watchers who might occasionally spot Charlotte telling others what to do.

Charlotte is well aware of the ‘rules’ and reminds George and Louis of them

When George needs a refresher on royal “rules,” Charlotte can help. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s daughter, who turns 9 in May 2024, “knows the rules,” Jo Frost, the parenting expert of Supernanny fame, told Hello! magazine.

“She’s the one in the middle,” Frost said of Charlotte. “She knows how to keep everyone in good stead.”

“There are moments when I’ve watched George, and he’s looked over at his sister,” she continued. “And he’s probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she’s there being able to remind him of things when he’s taking it all in as well.”

George, Charlotte, and Louis are learning ‘there’s a time and a place’

Between learning royal protocol is the lesson of “awareness” for George, Charlotte, and Louis. “I think really what we’re seeing is awareness,” Frost said. “Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being informed, certainly George, our future king.”

George, she shared, has “no doubt started learning little bits here and there. He has the wonderful example of looking up to his grandfather [King Charles III] and his father from a young age.”

“They’re raised with an understanding of royal procedures and protocols. And they’re raised to understand, there’s a time and a place,” she went on, calling this particular aspect “relatable to any family.”

“For example, there’s a wedding or a christening coming up. We know that it would be good manners and etiquette to be quiet while the choir is singing and the service is happening. That, to me, is just responsible parenting, and we see that.”

George, Charlotte, and Louis, she went on, have a “lovely balance of that. And behind closed doors, no doubt they’re playing games and winding each other up as siblings do, teasing each other, having fun and baking cookies and being out in nature.”

George, Charlotte, and Louis are all ‘equals’ in the Wales household

Although George is William’s heir and bound for the throne someday, he, Charlotte, and Louis are all “equals,” according to Frost.

“I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them. Dare I say it, in their family, it would never be the ‘heir and spare.’”

Indeed, this idea has come up repeatedly as it relates to how George, Charlotte, and Louis are growing up. William and Kate have been said to make a huge effort to prevent a “spare” situation.

Rather, Frost explained, “it would be about the importance of all of them. The understanding that it really takes a team, with the important roles in upholding the crown and the monarchy.”

“And so, we’re seeing these very early seeds now, with respect to what it means to support each other and to nurture together,” she concluded.