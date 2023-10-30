Check out this video that has gone viral of one royal showing other members of the family exactly who's boss.

During her 70-plus-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was the head of the British royal family. When she died, her oldest son became King Charles III and the new head of the Firm. But there’s another royal who has the power to keep family members in line if they don’t follow protocol or act inappropriately in public.

Now, a video showing that royal displaying their power has gone viral.

Viral video shows one royal keeping others in line

On Sept. 19, 2023 millions of people around the world watched Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ two oldest children attended the funeral, and some may recall a moment when Princess Charlotte took charge and instructed her older brother on what to do.

Charlotte was captured on camera telling Prince George that he needs to bow when their great-grandmother’s coffin passes by them. George did just that when the moment came and he saw Charlotte curtsy.

But that isn’t the first time Charlotte was seen making sure her brother did what he was supposed to. A video posted on TikTok shows Charlotte correcting not only George when she needs to but also their little brother Prince Louis.

The 21-second clip is titled: “I’m the one who’s in control – future Princess Royal power” quoting a lyric from the pop song “Power” by Little Mix. It has been viewed well over 600,000 times and has more than 400,000 likes.

In the beginning of the video the little princess reminds George of royal protocol and to keep his “arms down” during the country’s national anthem as they stand and sing from the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Platinum Pageant. The clip then cuts to Prince Louis putting his fingers in his mouth before big sis reaches over and stops him from doing that. Then in the last part of the video, all three of the Wales children are seen riding in a carriage and when little Louis continues to wave to the crowd enthusiastically Charlotte puts his hands down so he knows it’s time to stop.

Commenters compare Charlotte to the late head of the royal family

Princess Charlotte watching the trophy presentation after the Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Final | Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The video also has hundreds of comments with several of them praising Charlotte’s mannerisms and opining that she will be a great support to the Crown in the future. And many others agreed that the young princess already reminds them of the late head of the royal family.

“She reminds me of Queen Elizabeth,” one user wrote while another added, “She’s like his great-grandmother” and another person dubbed her “Little Elizabeth.”

A fourth person said: “Such an awesome young lady. Her great-grandmother would be so proud.”

And a fifth posted: “She’s adorable. She’s like a young Queen Elizabeth.”

However, some commenters said that seeing Charlotte brought another royal to mind saying: “She has Diana in her,” and “She’s a copy and paste of Diana. Her grandmother would be very proud.”