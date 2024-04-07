One rock star said he influenced 75% of The Beatles’ ‘White Album’. He has a quote from George Harrison to back that up.

The Beatles‘ The White Album is their most eclectic record. In spite of its mix of styles, one rock star said he influenced 75% of the album — and he has a quote from George Harrison to back that up. Notably, the star recalled helping John Lennon write an emotional ballad for the album.

The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ was inspired by the guitar playing style of another rock star

Donovan is a singer known for folk tunes like “Catch the Wind,” “There Is a Mountain,” and “Colours,” as well as psychedelic tracks like “Sunshine Superman,” “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” and “Mellow Yellow.” He was there during The Beatles’ storied trip to India to learn about meditation from the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. During a 2013 interview with Performing Songwriter, he discussed how he influenced The Beatles at that time.

“John looked at me playing guitar one day and said, [imitating Lennon] ‘How do you do that?'” the “Atlantis” singer recalled. “I said, ‘It’s a pattern. Do you want to learn?’ And we proceeded.

“Out of that, the picking patterns produced songs like ‘Dear Prudence’ and ‘Julia,'” Donovan added. “When we meditated, John was going deep into his past, and great suffering came out in songs that ended up on The White Album. In the Anthology film, George says, ‘Donovan’s all over The White Album.‘ In fact, The White Album is influenced probably 75% by my style.” Notably, The White Album draws more from folk music than any Beatles album, with the exception of Rubber Soul.

Donovan had a funny anecdote from the ‘White Album’ era

Donovan remembered some interesting anecdotes from the trip to India. “We went to Rishikesh with only acoustic guitars, and we sat and meditated,” he recalled. “The press of the world camped outside the ashram until the Maharishi got the Indian army to tell them gently to go home (laughs). For six weeks, we lived in the jungle. The Beatles and I walked away from our commitments.”

Ringo Starr had varied experiences in India. He had to deal with scorpions when he wanted to take a bath and a baboon once stole his food. Donovan said Ringo wasn’t too serious about meditation and disliked that the Maharishi’s camp felt like a summer camp. Despite this, Donovan said Ringo benefited from the experience but he did not explain why.

Donovan co-wrote a Beatles song about an imaginary childhood

During a 2016 interview with Vulture, Donovan revealed he had a direct role in the creation of one ballad from The White Album: “Julia,” a song about John’s mother, Julia Lennon. He said John came to him asking for help to write a children’s song. John noted that Donovan had a history of writing songs for kids. For example, Donovan released a record called For Little Ones in 1967.

John wanted “Julia” to be about the childhood that he never had. In response, Donovan asked him to imagine what that would be like, and John said he pictured himself holding hands with his mother on a beach. That image became the impetus for the song. Donovan tried to infuse “Julia” with an Alice in Wonderland quality because he knew John loved that book dearly. In retrospect, Donovan felt “Julia” was “amazing.”

Donovan’s catalog is impressive. Furthermore, his influence on The Beatles is undeniable.