The Beatles‘ Rubber Soul is many things, but it’s not an album about Paul McCartney’s personal life. However, there are exceptions to every rule. One track from Rubber Soul is about Paul’s disillusionment with a 1960s movie star. Interestingly, Rubber Soul became a hit twice in the United Kingdom: once during the 1960s and once during the 1980s.

The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ was inspired by an actor who put her career over her personal life

From 1963 to 1968, Paul dated actor Jane Asher. She was most known for her roles in movies like Alfie, The Masque of the Red Death, and Deep End. Similar to John Lennon’s relationship with Yoko Ono, Paul’s relationship with Asher left a big impact on The Beatles’ lyrics, including those for “I’m Looking Through You.” In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed butting heads with Asher. He didn’t like that Asher put her career before their love.

“As is one’s wont in relationships, you will from time to time argue or not see eye to eye on things, and a couple of the songs around this period were that kind of thing,” Paul said. “This one I remember particularly as me being disillusioned over her commitment. She went down to the Bristol Old Vic quite a lot around this time.” The Bristol Old Vic is a theatre company.

Paul McCartney’s love life had a lot to be desired during his time with The Beatles

Paul felt Asher wasn’t what he wanted her to be. “Suffice it to say that this one was probably related to that romantic episode and I was seeing through her facade,” he said. “And realizing that it wasn’t quite all that it seemed. I would write it out in a song and then I’ve got rid of the emotion.

“I don’t hold grudges so that gets rid of that little bit of emotional baggage,” Paul added. “I remember specifically this one being about that, getting rid of some emotional baggage. ‘I’m looking through you, and you’re not there!’ I think it’s totally my song. I don’t remember any of John’s assistance.”

How ‘I’m Looking Through You’ and ‘Rubber Soul’ performed on the pop charts

“I’m Looking Through You” was never a single. It appeared on the album Rubber Soul. That record topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks, staying on the chart for 70 weeks in total. Aside from Bob Dylan’s work, Rubber Soul is probably the most beloved folk record of the 1960s.

According to The Official Charts Company, “I’m Looking Through You” did not become a hit in the United Kingdom either. On the other hand, Rubber Soul reached No. 1 for eight weeks in the U.K. and stayed on the chart for 42 weeks. Upon rerelease in the 1980s, the record climbed to No. 10 and lasted on the chart for another 17 weeks.

“I’m Looking Through You” isn’t one of The Beatles’ more famous songs but it gave fans a rare musical peek into Paul’s personal life.