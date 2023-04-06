10 of the Best Beatles Songs That Make Us Wish the Band Was Still Together

Choosing the best Beatles songs might be a challenge, especially if you’re a uber-loyal fan who loves their whole catalog. However you feel about the Fab Four and their music, some songs are essential. They epitomize the group’s greatness and are so good that they make us wish they were still together.

10. ‘All My Loving’

“All My Loving” was a true group effort, and therefore, at the top of our list of top 10 Beatles songs that make us wish the band was still together. Paul McCartney wrote the tune, and John Lennon added the chugging rhythm guitar at the last minute. Something about “All My Loving” makes it a classic and one of the best Beatles songs.

9. ‘I Feel Fine’

“I Feel Fine” is just as much of a classic as “All My Loving.” The opening chord is one of the first indicators that The Beatles wanted to experiment with interesting sounds. Ultimately, “I Feel Fine” checks all the boxes regarding Beatles songs. There’s a great melody, guitar riff, and guitar solo. The lyrics speak about a unique love story. What more could you want in a Beatles song?

8. ‘Eight Days a Week’

Paul got the inspiration for “Eight Days a Week” from a cab driver who mentioned the phrase in a conversation. Then, it didn’t take much for him and John to make it into another great Beatles song. It’s another classic love song, but the band tells it interestingly. By then, The Beatles were developing better ways of telling love stories, and their fans loved them.

7. ‘If I Needed Someone’

George Harrison wrote this for his future wife, Pattie Boyd. It’s another song like “All My Loving,” where the whole band comes together effortlessly. There’s the lovely guitar riff and exceptional drums. However, the harmonizing on this tune is next level. The Beatles are known for their perfect harmonization, but “If I Needed Someone” has some of the best work they ever did.

6. ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

“Tomorrow Never Knows” is one of The Beatles’ earliest psychedelic songs. It’s also one of their first experimental tunes. Even though The Beatles didn’t yet have a handle on what they were doing in the recording studio, it sounds like they do. They used backward loops and strange sound effects, and it sounds like they meant everything to sound that way. However, they were stumbling upon new techniques every day.

5. ‘A Day in the Life’

“A Day in the Life” is an example of the perfect Beatles song. It’s one of their most complex tunes. The song is a masterpiece and a great example of John and Paul’s dualistic songwriting. John tended to write sadder, gloomier tunes, while Paul wrote inspirational and optimistic ones. That comes across in the lyrics of “A Day in the Life.” Besides the lyrics, the music is so intense it makes one’s heart race.

4. ‘All You Need Is Love’

“All You Need Is Love” is one of the most famous Beatles songs and one of the most covered. It’s the epitome of the 1960s peace and love, and The Beatles headed that movement. You know what song is playing as soon you hear the orchestral introduction. Even if you’re not a Beatles fan, you can recognize it.

3. ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’

“I’ve Got a Feeling” is another John and Paul song where they play off of their contrasting personalities. John is doom and gloom, and Paul is Mr. Positive. In the Let It Be documentary, fans saw how well the band worked on this song. They saw even more in Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back. Despite the tension during that time, the band could still have a good time in the recording studio.

2. ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

“Don’t Let Me Down” is another song where The Beatles worked well together. They were essentially breaking up during the making of Let It Be. Yet, it didn’t hurt the band’s chemistry while they made music. “Don’t Let Me Down” is one of the best Beatles songs because the band came together to create a love song, their specialty, even while they were falling out of love with each other.

1. ‘Hey Jude’

“Hey Jude” is one of the most overplayed Beatles songs, but it still embodies the band perfectly. Like “All You Need Is Love,” “Hey Jude” is in the top five most recognizable Beatles tunes. It’s also a song that’s great around a crowd. If The Beatles were still performing when they released “Hey Jude,” it definitely would’ve gotten fans up and singing. That’s what most Beatles songs do.

Whenever we hear any Beatles song, we wish the band was still together. However, these tunes strike something more profound inside all Beatlemaniacs than others.