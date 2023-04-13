The Beatles‘ cheesiest songs tended to be about love. At least the band knew how to change it up a bit most of the time. Thankfully, they grew out of writing about love all the time halfway through the 1960s. Here is a list of 10 of The Beatles’ cheesiest love songs.

10. ‘Misery’

“Misery” is one of The Beatles’ most miserable songs but is also one of their cheesiest. It’s an almost too-depressing breakup song where the speaker is talking about losing the love of their life. The corniest lyric in the tune is: “Send her back to me/ ‘Cause everyone can see/ Without her, I will be/ In misery.”

9. ‘P.S. I Love You’

The cheese in “P.S. I Love You” is in the title. The lyrics in the opening verse are so gooey that they get stuck in our teeth: “As I write this letter, send my love to you/ Remember that I’ll always be in love with you/ Treasure these few words ’til we’re together/ Keep all my love forever/ P.S. I love you, you, you, you.” The way the band sings “You, you, you” is a bit much too.

8. ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

“I Saw Her Standing There” has corny but also cringy lyrics. The opening line hasn’t aged well: “Well, she was just seventeen, and you know what I mean.” No, Paul McCartney, we don’t know what you mean. Paul said there was an eroticism in everything he did in The Beatles’ early days, but this is just cringy on many levels. The story is cheesy too. Meeting someone at a party can’t get any more typical.

7. ‘Hold Me Tight’

The lyrics and the melody of “Hold Me Tight” together make this song mushy and gushy. It oozes cuteness with lyrics like: “It feels so right, now hold me tight/ Tell me I’m the only one/ And then I might/ Never be the lonely one.” The chorus of “hold me tight” and “You, you, you, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh” at the end is cheese overload.

6. ‘It Won’t Be Long’

“It Won’t Be Long” is as cheesy as “Hold Me Tight.” There are the lovey-dovey lyrics and the child-like chorus. It’s also one of the most repetitive Beatles songs. The amount of times “It won’t be long” is repeated is obscene. We get that the speaker can’t wait to be reunited with their love, but there’s no need to keep saying it.

5. ‘All My Loving’

“All My Loving” is one of The Beatles’ best love songs, but everyone can admit it’s pretty cheesy. It’s poetic and tells a story, but that doesn’t mean all those things can’t exude cheese. “Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you/ Tomorrow I’ll miss you/ Remember I’ll always be true/ And then while I’m away, I’ll write home everyday/ And I’ll send all my loving to you.”

4. ‘And I Love Her’

“And I Love Her” is cheesy because of its dramatics. It’s more severe than the previous love songs on this list and makes it more cheesy. The lyrics aren’t saying anything too groundbreaking in the world of love songs, either. “I give her all my love/ That’s all I do/ And if you saw my love/ You’d love her too/ I love her.” The only genius thing about the song was George Harrison’s riff.

3. ‘Mr. Moonlight’

“Mr. Moonlight” is one of The Beatles’ strangest tunes. It’s got a weird melody, and John Lennon sings it unusually. However, the lyrics are some of The Beatles’ cheesiest. The speaker is thanking Mr. Moonlight for giving them their love. “You came to me one summer night/ And from your beam you made my dream/ And from the world you sent my girl/ And from above you sent us love/ And now she is mine, I think you’re fine/ ‘Cause we love you, Mister Moonlight.”

2. ‘I Need You’

George wrote this song for his future wife, Pattie Boyd. However, it’s one of George’s cheesiest songs. Again, the subject matter wasn’t anything new for The Beatles. They often wrote cheesy love songs that spoke about a breakup. The speaker says something like, “You don’t realize how much I need you” and follows it up with a desperate plea to come back: “Love you all the time, never leave you/ Please come on back to me/ I’m lonely as can be/ I need you.”

1. ‘It’s Only Love’

“It’s Only Love” is a pretty cheesy title, and the lyrics don’t make up for it. They reek of cheese: “I get high when I see you go by, my, oh my/ When you sigh, my, my inside just flies, butterflies/ Why am I so shy when I’m beside you?/ It’s only love and that is all.” By 1965, surely The Beatles could’ve been a little more creative.

Technically, all of The Beatles’ love songs are cheesy in some way, depending on if you take them seriously. However, it’s safe to say that the tunes on this list are The Beatles’ cheesiest love songs. They’re cuteness overload and almost too gooey.