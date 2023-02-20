‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Cast: Where to Follow Them on Social Media

Can’t get enough of 1000-lb Best Friends? If weekly episodes of the TLC series – currently in its second season – aren’t enough for you, you can also keep up with the show’s cast on social media. Here’s where to follow Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold, Vannessa Cross, and Ashely Sutton, as well as weight-loss surgeon Dr. Charles Procter, on Instagram.

Follow the ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ cast on Instagram and other platforms

Meghan Crumpler, Ashely Sutton, Vannessa Cross, and Tina Arnold of ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ | TLC via YouTube

All four of the main 1000-lb Best Friends cast members are active on Instagram, where they share updates on their weight loss journeys and other aspects of their lives.

Meghan’s Instagram handle is @meghan_1000lbbestfriends. She often shares updates on her diet, healthy living tips – such as using a child’s plate to control portion sizes – flashback photos, videos with her fellow cast members, and more. Meghan also offers personalized shout-outs to her fans on Cameo.

Tina’s Instagram handle is @tina_arnold1kbf. Like her bestie Meghan, she frequently posts about her meals, as well as her tattoos, family life, and more. Tina is also active on TikTok and Twitter.

Vannessa’s Instagram handle is @vannessa_1kbestfriends. She often posts about her workout routines, favorite recipes (such as her favorite peanut butter and banana smoothie), and more. You can also find her Cameo.

Ashely’s Instagram handle is @ashthebff. She often posts updates on the show, throwback photos, meal highlights, and more. She’s also on Twitter and Cameo.

Dr. Charles Procter of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ is also on social media

The 1000-lb Best Friends cast are all patients of Dr. Charles Procter. TLC viewers will also recognize him from his appearances on weight-loss shows such as Family By the Ton and 1000-lb Sisters with Amy and Tammy Slaton, as well as the discovery+ series Too Large.

Dr. Procter is an Atlanta-area bariatric surgeon at Beltline Health Weight Loss Solutions. His Instagram handle is @charlesproctermd. He often posts about his work and answers questions about bariatric surgery, as well as sharing his support for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. You can also follow Dr. Procter’s clinic on Instagram at @beltlinebariatric.

In a 2021 interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ahead of the premiere of Too Large (which also featured Meghan and Vannessa), Procter opened up about his approach to working with patients. Self-motivation and a positive mindset are key, he said.

“You don’t have to be morbidly obese forever,” he said. “You can get yourself healthy and turn things around.”

But surgery alone won’t solve people’s problems, he added.

“There is such a big psychological component to this,” he said. “That’s lost on a lot of people. It’s not just getting the surgery. The bigger leap is changing your lifestyle completely in order to make this work and be successful long term.”

New episodes of 1000-lb Best Friends Season 2 air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

