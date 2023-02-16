Meghan From ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Reveals the Trick She Uses to Control Portion Sizes

Meghan Crumpler from 1000-lb Best Friends has been sharing her weight loss journey with the world on the TLC series. She also gives fans a window into her life through her social media posts, updating her followers on her diet, healthy eating tricks, and more. Recently, she revealed a clever strategy she uses to control her portion size.

Meghan from ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ uses a children’s plate to help cut calories

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ cast member Meghan Crumpler | TLC via YouTube

Meghan had weight-loss surgery prior to the start of 1000-lb Best Friends Season 1. Since then, she’s experienced ups and downs as she works to embrace a healthy lifestyle. Recently, she took to Instagram to share one strategy she’s been using to avoid eating too much.

“My lunch is in a children’s plate to help me watch portions,” she shared in a Feb. 14 update. She also posted a photo of her meal, which consisted of a Healthy Choice chicken fettuccine alfredo frozen entree, celery sticks, and ranch dressing.

The TLC star said she normally wouldn’t opt for the chicken alfredo meal because of the pasta, but that she was limited by the options at the grocery store. She also pointed out that the meal was just 280 calories.

In addition to using a smaller plate when she eats, Meghan said she was considering switching to toddler-size utensils in order to eat slower.

The TLC star defends her diet choices

Unsurprisingly, some people took the opportunity to criticize Meghan’s meal. One of her followers called it “garbage” that was full of “empty calories and … high in sodium.” They suggested eating a can of tuna instead.

The 1000-lb Best Friends star pushed back. She said she didn’t eat frozen meals all the time, and that the Healthy Choice entrees were approved by her doctor and nutritionist.

“They only have 500 [mg] or less sodium in the healthy choice meals,” she wrote. “I stay away from anything over that. As for tuna, I do not eat any type of seafood, unfortunately, so that’s not gonna be something I can do.”

Other ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ cast members also share their meals on Instagram

Meghan isn’t the only 1000-lb Best Friends cast member sharing her meals on social media. Her co-star Tina Arnold frequently posts about what she eats, such as the steak, mushroom, and asparagus dinner she had on Valentine’s Day, or air-fried chicken tenders, potatoes, and veggies.

Meanwhile, Vannessa Cross has tried out meal kits such as Hello Fresh. She also shared her recipe for her favorite peanut butter and banana smoothie on Instagram, which is also packed with flaxseeds, raspberries, almond milk, and kale. She explained that the nutrient-dense smoothie helped her get all the vitamins she needs, which can be difficult to do in the small meals has to eat following her weight-loss surgery.

New episodes of 1000-lb Best Friends air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

