‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Megan Crumpler Admits She’s Jealous of Vannessa Cross’s Weight Loss in Season 2

Now that the new season of 1,000-lb Best Friends has premiered on TLC, fans are excited to see how the four women are managing their weight loss journey. Let’s face it, weight loss is never easy. Even with professional help, no two people have the same results.

In the first episode of Season 2, Vannessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold, and Ashley Sutton continue to encourage each other to be healthy. However, Crumpler’s behavior didn’t exactly sit well with viewers. In fact, they were pretty annoyed when she admitted to being jealous of Cross’s weight loss in the Season 2 premiere.

Vannessa Cross looks better than ever on Season 2 of ‘1000-lb Best Friends’

Ironically, Cross seemed to be the least motivated to lose weight in the past. It’s really no secret that she has struggled, always fluctuating between 350-500 lbs.

According to InTouch, Cross said her doctor gave her the goal to get under 400 pounds, but she “spent most of the time since ignoring my diet.” Things appear to be changing for the better. So, what does Cross herself have to say? Well, she tells viewers:

“It’s been about six months since my surgery, and I am really happy with the way things are going. Since surgery, I’ve learned to eat better and eat healthy. I started exercising three, four times a week. I’ve been pushing myself to every limit I can push. These past few months have been so hard. But honey, let me tell you the weight has been falling off. I’m feeling amazing.”

Meghan Crumpler admits to being jealous of Vannessa

1000 lb Best Friends stars Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross | TLC via Youtube

While it seems Cross’s friends should be ecstatic about her accomplishments, it appears that one person didn’t feel that way. In the season premiere, Crumpler appeared to lose control of her weight loss journey. She’s under a lot of stress while she plans her wedding to Jon. The Hoschton, Georgia resident explains, “My life just feels like it’s in a million pieces right now. I’m kind of spiraling out of control.”

Crumpler admits to being jealous of Cross’s weight loss. During the hour-long premiere, she goes so far as to say, “I’m very, extremely proud of Vanessa and where she’s at and where she’s come from. But there’s an eensy, teensy, tiny bit of me that is super jealous and the fact that I wish I was still at that phase — the honeymoon stage.”

Crumpler even had a meltdown at the doctor’s office after learning she gained 12 pounds in the last six months. She stormed out and said she felt like the doctor was calling her a “failure.” Even so, Cross gave her own input:

“I’m proud of [Megan]. Hopefully, she’s turned that new leaf to where she’s pushing herself more to start the weight loss again. But it’s only gonna take one small word, text, somebody saying something bad about her clothes, someone saying a little something positive about me, that’ll set her off and send her back to her old ways.”

Vannessa Cross’s weigh-in with Dr. Proctor

Cross is making significant strides in her journey. Looks like determination and hard work really do pay off! What did Cross say about it? According to the reality star, “I weighed 398 pounds the day of my surgery. Dr. Proctor wanted me to lose at least 100 pounds between surgery and now.”

Getting on the scale, she weighed in at 304. “To see that number on the scale makes me want more and more and more. And it made me so happy to know that I’m doing the right thing. I’m on the right path. No matter hard trying it’s been, I haven’t given up. Now, I see why I did it.”