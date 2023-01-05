‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan Is ‘Spiraling’ as She Struggles With Weight Loss and Wedding Planning

Meghan Crumpler is having a tough time. The star of TLC’s reality series 1000-lb Best Friends (which returns to TV on Jan. 4) is struggling with her weight post-surgery and facing uncertainty about her upcoming wedding.

Meghan goes wedding dress shopping in ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ teaser

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT! #1000lbBestFriends returns at 10/9c on @TLC. The besties are back and better than ever this season ? pic.twitter.com/EUfICOiHEX — TLC Network (@TLC) January 4, 2023

Meghan and her fiancé Jon have been engaged since February 2021, according to In Touch Weekly. Plans for the couple’s wedding appear to be in full swing in the upcoming season of 1000-lb Best Friends. A just-released teaser (via Twitter) for the upcoming episodes shows Meghan and her friends Tina Arnold, Vannessa Cross, and Ashley Sutton on a dress-shopping trip.

“I don’t know if this is me,” Meghan says as she tries on a flowing, strapless wedding dress. “I’m not feeling it.”

Her besties can tell that the bride-to-be isn’t exactly over the moon about her upcoming nuptials.

“Meghan doesn’t seem as excited about this wedding stuff as I thought she would be,” Vannessa says.

Later, Tina confronts Meghan about her relationship with Jon, asking her if she really loves her fiancé or if she’s marrying him because she doesn’t want to be alone.

Meghan says she feels like her life is ‘in a million pieces’

Meghan of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

Meghan’s moodiness causes her to lash out at her friends and her physician, Dr. Charles Procter. First, she and Vannessa get into a fight while trying to complete a fitness challenge. Later, she has a meltdown at her doctor’s appointment. After Dr. Procter asks her if she’s been “doing the things that you know you need to do to be successful,” she breaks down and walks out of his office.

“I can’t believe this,” she says as she and Tina head to the parking garage. “F*ck this place.”

Meghan knows things aren’t going well, but she can’t seem to fix the problem.

“My life just feels like in a million pieces right now,” she says in a confessional. “I’m kind of spiraling out of control.”

Vannessa learns how much weight she’s lost post-surgery in ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Season 2

Vannessa weighs in at Dr. Procter's office in the season premiere of #1000lbBestFriends, tonight at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/GzN1jYs1NJ — TLC Network (@TLC) January 4, 2023

As Meghan struggles to move forward, her friend Vannessa is eager to see how much weight she’s lost after her surgery. In another teaser (via Twitter) for the second season of 1000-lb Best Friends, Vannessa visits Dr. Procter for her six-month checkup. She’s stayed off the scale since her surgery, and now she’ll learn whether she’s shed enough pounds for the procedure to be considered a success.

Dr. Procter wanted Vannessa to lose at least 100 pounds in the first six months after her surgery. Ideally, she’ll now weigh about 300 pounds, and she admits she’s “nervous” she won’t have hit her goal.

Will Vannessa hit her weight loss target? Find out when 1000-lb Best Friends Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

