‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Spinoff Reportedly in the Works; TLC Fans Want a Different Show

TLC introduced the world to Amy and Tammy Slaton when 1000-Lb. Sisters premiered in January 2020. Now, the Slaton siblings might be getting a spinoff series. Here’s what we know about the possibility of a 1000-Lb. Sisters spinoff, plus the show fans want to see instead.

Slaton Sisters are reportedly in talks with another production company

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters is supposed to be split into two parts. However, according to The Sun, production has yet to start filming the second half of the season.

A source told the outlet Crazy Leg Productions wants to take the Slaton Family to Greece on an all-expenses-paid trip. However, the Slatons are allegedly in talks with another production company about filming a spinoff of the TLC series instead. Insiders close to the family say they would rather start fresh with a new show rather than go to Greece.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ fans want a spinoff, too

After four seasons and three successful weight loss surgeries — Amy, Tammy, and Chris Combs have all had bariatric procedures — fans want something else from the TLC network. “I’m interested in the stories of the other residents at the facility that Tammy is at,” said one Redditor.

Tammy was previously at the Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. 1000-Lb. Sisters showed Tammy interacting with other patients at the rehab, who this fan thinks would make for an interesting spinoff series.

“I’d love to see a whole series featuring the ongoing stories of the different patients in the facility,” they continued. “Am I alone in this? C’mon, TLC … give us a series about that facility!!!”

In one comment, someone mentions Inside Brookhaven Obesity Clinic, a series following patients residing in a bariatric rehab facility. Clips of the docuseries are available on YouTube. While several Redditors are interested in seeing more from the Windsor Lane Health Care center, most care about the Slaton Family and would settle for a spinoff about them.

Tammy and Amy Slaton could do a ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ spinoff in the near future

“I’m not interested in the others [at the rehab] …” said another Reddit user in the thread. “I just enjoy this family. They have been [through] so much. I am happy to see them all slimming down and being happier.” They would love to see more from the Slatons in a spinoff show.

As Tammy indicated in a TikTok post, she wants more freedom to talk about certain aspects of her life, too. This includes her weight loss and marriage to Caleb Willingham.

“I really wish I could talk about all the stuff that’s going on, like my weight, and my hair, and my clothes, and my marriage,” Tammy says in the video. “I can’t. I’m still under contract.” A spinoff show could allow Tammy to talk about all of that and more.

Similarly, a spinoff series could focus on Amy and her rumored split from Michael Halterman. “I think we may get a spin-off from the sisters, but more in the way of a soon-to-be single Amy entering the wonderful world of single dating,” reads another Reddit comment. “She and Amanda can navigate the online scene, single bars, and speed-dating. Guaranteed to be a hoot!”

At publication, it’s unclear if there will be a second half to 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 or the Slatons will start working with another production company. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates, and catch new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters on TLC.