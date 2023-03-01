Tammy Slaton Fears Dumping Syndrome in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: What Is It?

In the 1000-Lb. Sisters episode “Proof Is in the Pudding,” Tammy Slaton finally gets weight loss surgery. One of her concerns before Dr. Smith completed the procedure was getting “dumping syndrome.” Here’s what the condition is and why Tammy was at risk.

Tammy Slaton | TLC

Tammy Slaton gets weight loss surgery in ‘Proof Is in the Pudding’

After months of hard work, Tammy finally got all of the approvals she needed for weight loss surgery in “A Lot of Cooks in the Kitchen.” In the Feb. 28 episode of the TLC series, Tammy goes under the knife with Dr. Smith.

It's finally Tammy's turn for weight loss surgery and the whole family gathers to support her. Tune in to #1000lbSisters, starting now. pic.twitter.com/BFPSQNY2kq — TLC Network (@TLC) March 1, 2023

As Tammy’s entire family waited for news about a successful surgery, doctors worked to remove a significant portion of her stomach and small intestine. Because of Tammy’s anatomy shift, the surgery took a bit longer than Dr. Smith’s estimated hour and a half, but all went well. Tammy had a successful surgery and was ready to heal at the end of the 1000-Lb. Sisters episode.

Dumping syndrome is common with stomach surgeries

Doctors had several concerns about doing Tammy’s operation but ultimately decided not going through with the surgery was more of a danger. Meanwhile, one of Tammy’s biggest concerns was getting “dumping syndrome.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, dumping syndrome, or rapid gastric emptying, “is a condition in which food, especially food high in sugar, moves from your stomach into your small bowel too quickly after you eat.” It is common with surgeries that involve the stomach or esophagus. As long as Tammy changed her diet post-surgery, she could avoid dumping syndrome unless she had a more serious case, which would require medication or more surgery.

What does Tammy Slaton look like today?

Tammy Slaton weighed more than 700 pounds when she first entered the Ohio rehab at the beginning of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. Initially, Tammy was transferred to an emergency room when she couldn’t breathe. She received a tracheotomy and was treated for sepsis and breathing issues. Then, the TLC star returned to rehab, where she lost over 200 pounds to qualify for weight-loss surgery.

Despite some roadblocks, Tammy eventually told her doctor she was below her goal weight and weighed 534 pounds. The TLC series has yet to cover this, but Tammy has lost over 300 pounds in total. She now weighs 400-some pounds (via The Sun).

In another article from the outlet, a source attributed Tammy’s continued weight loss to her giving up drinking, smoking, and vaping. Additionally, Tammy has been working on walking longer distances and driving, as she can sit comfortably in the seat of a car rather than on the back floor of a van. Many 1000-Lb. Sisters fans have noticed Tammy’s weight loss in the videos she shares to TikTok. Several viewers are delighted to see Tammy’s continued progress and celebrate her triumph on social media.

See Tammy’s journey continue in new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Tune in to TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.