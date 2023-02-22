‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Episode 6 Recap: ‘A Lot of Cooks in the Kitchen’

Tensions are high in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 6, but not between Tammy and Amy Slaton. Fresh out of the hospital after having her second son Glenn, Amy Slaton-Halterman finds herself frustrated with her husband, Michael. Meanwhile, in Ohio, Tammy prepares to take the four-hour journey to Lexington, Kentucky, to find out if she’s officially approved for weight loss surgery. Find out what else happened in the Feb. 21 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, “A Lot of Cooks in the Kitchen.”

Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton | TLC

Amy and Michael’s relationship is tested after Glenn’s birth

Glenn Halterman was born in the previous episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, “Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread.” Amy reveals Michael’s COVID-19 (coronavirus) diagnosis at the end of the episode. As a result, Amy and Glenn had to stay with her sister Amanda for 10 days while Michael quarantines. Their older son, Gage, stays with Michael’s mother.

After his quarantine, Michael, Amy, and the kids meet up with the rest of the family to go horseback riding in “A Lot of Cooks in the Kitchen.” As Michael enjoys his meal, Amy’s left to feed Glenn and soothe a crying Gage. She gets frustrated with her husband, telling cameras about how all Michael did while he was in quarantine was play video games. He didn’t tidy up the house, nor did he step in to help with the kids at the barbecue.

“Sometimes I feel like I got three kids,” Amy says in the episode.

Amanda from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ comforts Amy in season 4 episode 6

When Gage starts crying at the barbecue, Amy picks him up and tries to soothe him. Sensing her frustration, Amanda gets up to help Amy with her firstborn. Amy begins to cry, feeling like she’ll never be able to tend to both boys at once.

Amy is learning to juggle two kids on #1000lbSisters, Tuesdays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/6IRBWgYhTy — TLC Network (@TLC) February 21, 2023

“The boys started crying and I’m trying to choose which one to give my attention to at that point in time,” the sleep-deprived mother tells the cameras. “I just feel like, ‘How am I going to do this? How am I going to be a mother to two boys and not hurt one of their feelings?”

With Amanda’s help, Amy eventually realizes that Gage wants to be out of his stroller and run around the grounds. Amanda also reminds Amy she’s an excellent mother to both boys.

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss surgery is approved in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Episode 6

After reaching her weight loss goal in episode 5, Dr. Smith approves Tammy for surgery. However, his signature is one of many she needs to have the surgery done. In episode 6, Tammy goes to Lexington to consult with pulmonary doctors, a hematologist, and her psychologist.

She opts to travel in an ambulance so medical professionals can step in if anything goes wrong. During their trip, Tammy coughs because of her dry throat and needs a nebulizer. Then, Tammy tells cameras she’s glad she opted to take the ambulance because had she traveled with her family, “they wouldn’t know what to do.”

Dr. Smith tells Tammy she would face real risks if she chooses to undergo weightloss surgery. Tune in Tuesdays at 9/8c to #1000lbSisters. pic.twitter.com/uzFzKqcE53 — TLC Network (@TLC) February 21, 2023

At the end of the episode, Dr. Smith reveals all of Tammy’s doctors have approved her for weight loss surgery. They all agree Tammy not having the surgery is more of a risk than the complications they could run into while performing the surgery.

Watch new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters every Tuesday on TLC.