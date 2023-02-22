‘Murder in the Heartland’ Book Mentioned on ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Provides Details About the Slaton’s Grandfather’s Murder

In the season 4 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters “Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread,” Amy Slaton-Halterman reveals her grandfather was killed by her uncle. The 1986 killing comes up In “The Antifreeze Murder” chapter of Murder in the Heartland Volume II. While the newspaper clipping detailing the story of the murder is online, Harry Spiller’s book provides even more details about the killing.

Amy and Tammy Slaton | TLC

‘Murder in the Heartland Volume II’ details the Slaton’s grandfather’s death

Murder in the Heartland is a three-part book series that “tells the stories of innocent victims in these seemingly innocent places.” Spiller, a former U.S. Marine, investigates 10 murder cases and “recounts the gruesome details” in his books. In his second volume, Spiller explores the murder of the Slaton Sisters‘ grandfather.

According to a review on Amazon, Amy has read the story. “Very sad book,” she wrote in 2015. “My grandpa was one of the [chapter] in it…” She also mentions the grandfather’s death when her brother, Chris Combs, shows up looking like him in the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 episode “Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread.”

“Charles T. Ellis had died at approximately 10:00 a.m. … at St. Mary’s Hospital in nearby Evansville, Indiana, on November 21, 1986,” Spiller writes. He continues: “Ellis had died as a result of acute renal failure due to ethylene glycol, a substance found in antifreeze, waxes, varnishes, lacquers and shoe polish.”

According to Spiller’s findings, authorities were suspicious about a pitcher Ellis had in his home. It was taken to State’s Attorney Tony Dyhrkopp for analysis, despite Charles’ wishes to forego an autopsy.

‘Murder in the Heartland’ says the Antifreeze Death was cult related

As Spiller writes in his book, Charles’ son, Charles H. Ellis, had “seven or eight small cuts” on his arms when he was questioned by police. These cuts were later attributed to “cult rituals.”

When Charles H. Ellis was given a polygraph test, he admitted to losing “all will power” and pleaded guilty to murder in January 1987. He was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Charles H. Ellis killed the Slaton’s grandfather in 1986

According to the Logansport Pharos-Tribune, an Indiana newspaper, Shawneetown resident Charles H. Ellis was charged with three counts of murder in December 1986. His father, the elder Ellis, “became ill at his home the morning of Nov. 6 after drinking some iced tea,” the paper reads.

At the time, Charles was living with his 61-year-old father. Accusations said he spiked his father’s iced tea with antifreeze.

The report continues: “Authorities said it was thought at first that Ellis had suffered a stroke. He was taken to Pearce Hospital in Eldorado.” There, Ellis’ condition got worse. Eventually, he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital on Nov. 7 in Evansville, Indiana, where he died on Nov. 20, 1986.

