‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy and Amy Slaton’s Ages in 2023

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 is here, and fans finally get to see what Tammy and Amy Slaton were up to since season 3. The sisters underwent significant life changes, including children, marriages, and hospital visits. And they’re certainly different now than when the show first began. So, what are Tammy and Amy Slaton’s ages in 2023?

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 focuses on Tammy Slaton’s health and Amy Slaton’s pregnancy

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton | TLC

Tammy and Amy Slaton’s weight has always been centerstage in their show, but 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 focuses on more than just what the scale says.

The first episode of the season focuses on Tammy Slaton’s serious health scares. Tammy decided to head back to rehab in Ohio after experiencing significant physical discomfort but ultimately landed in the hospital. She was put into a medically-induced coma and given a tracheotomy to help her lungs get direct access to oxygen. Additionally, the doctors found she was 717 pounds — the highest weight she’d ever been.

As for Amy Slaton, the fourth season of the series shows her and her husband, Michael Halterman, preparing for another child. Amy explains that she knew she was pregnant due to significant constipation. But the doctors still worried about Amy’s second pregnancy due to her weight. “The doctor has concerns about this baby because I’m still morbidly obese,” Amy explains in a clip posted by The Sun, adding that she’s “in a lot of pain.”

What are Tammy and Amy Slaton’s ages in 2023?

So, what are Tammy and Amy Slaton’s ages in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4?

Tammy Slaton is 36 years old and will turn 37, as she was born on July 27, 1986. Amy Slaton is slightly younger at 35 years old. She was born on Oct. 28, 1987, and will turn 36 in 2023.

For Tammy’s 36th birthday, she posted a slideshow of photos to TikTok. The photos primarily were selfies of her in her rehab facility, showing her freshly permed hair. She mentioned that her then-boyfriend, Phillip, bought her flowers to celebrate. Fans following Tammy know that she and Phillip no longer date, as Tammy recently married Caleb Willingham. The two had their wedding at the Ohio rehab facility, as Caleb also lives there.

Amy posted about her 35th birthday in early October 2022. “As my birthday in [a] few weeks, I gotta say I have nothing to wish for,” she wrote. “I got me a wonderful man, two awesome boys, and a house. I’m proud of myself!!!”

How to watch ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

How Is '1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Doing Now? Here's a Health Update https://t.co/pZHWDgn6sM — Distractify (@Distractify) January 17, 2023

Fans hoping to catch the premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 can tune into TLC on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

Those without cable can use services like Philo, fuboTV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV. Philo and fuboTV offer a seven-day free trial, while Sling gives viewers half off for the first month.

The first half of the season is eight episodes long, and there are eight more episodes for season 4 part B. Fans can look forward to plenty more from Amy and Tammy Slaton through early 2023.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.