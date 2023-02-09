Tammy Slaton’s Robbery Doesn’t Feel ‘Plausible,’ but There’s Proof It Happened

TLC star Tammy Slaton was a victim of a robbery in 2022. 1000-Lb. Sisters recounted Tammy’s robbery in “Icing on the Cake,” but some fans don’t think the break-in really happened. Here’s proof someone did break into Tammy’s home and steal her belongings.

Tammy Slaton’s house was robbed while she was in rehab for weight loss

This week’s episode showed Tammy reaching her goal weight. She lost enough to get approval for gastric bypass, but it wasn’t all celebrating when her sisters Amanda and Misty visited.

Tammy hit her goal for weight loss surgery! There are lots of other hurdles to jump before she can be approved for surgery, but this is a major step in the right direction. Tune in to #1000lbSisters tonight at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/E4YUWv7tSK — TLC Network (@TLC) February 7, 2023

That’s because Misty and Amanda came bearing bad news. Tammy’s home in Kentucky was robbed.

While Tammy was away, someone broke in and looted her place, stripping it of appliances, clothing, and a family heirloom. The intruder also stole the kitchen and bathroom sinks, Tammy’s water heater, her kitchen table, and dresser.

“Tammy’s going to be devastated,” Misty told the cameras. “That was her whole house. Like imagine somebody coming in and taking everything that you had that meant anything to you.”

In the episode, the two sisters file a police report about Tammy’s missing items. In reality, another Slaton handled the police report.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ fans don’t think Tammy’s robbery is ‘plausible’

After the episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters aired on Tuesday, Feb. 7, fans took to Reddit to discuss the robbery. “Anyone else finding this ‘storyline/plot’ not really plausible?” said one Redditor. “It just doesn’t make sense that someone would break in and steal a washing machine, a kitchen sink and her clothes?”

“TLC is struggling to make storylines for this entire season,” another Reddit user agreed.

Still, other viewers believe Tammy’s home was robbed. “Anyone notice there was police fingerprint dust on the door from forensics?” they pointed out. “Like the cops had already been there and dusted for prints. And no it wasn’t dirt, you could see the tape strips where they lifted prints.”

That’s because the cops were there and this was a very real robbery.

Kentucky Deputy confirms Tammy’s break-in really happened

In May 2022, The Sun spoke with Union County Deputy Starkey, who confirmed the details of the break-in. “The burglary happened shortly after the Slaton sisters moved out,” Starkey told the outlet.

Season 3 of 1000-Lb. Sisters showed Amy Slaton-Halterman, her husband Michael, and their son Gage moving in to their new home. At the end of the season, Tammy was admitted to rehab in Ohio.

“The burglar[s] must have seen the home was unoccupied and broke in,” Starkey elaborated. The suspects “kicked in the back door and stole [Tammy’s] washer and dryer, as well as some furniture.” The outlet reported Amy was the one to discover the break-in and file the report, not Misty and Amanda.

The suspect(s) also robbed Tammy’s next-door neighbor. It’s unclear if the they were ever caught.

Keep up with Tammy, Amy, and the rest of the Slaton Family every Tuesday. New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.