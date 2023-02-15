Tammy Slaton Shares Mailing Address With ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Fans

In 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5, Tammy Slaton shares big news about her weight loss goals. A few days before the episode aired, the TLC star shared a new mailing address for fans to connect with her, Amy Slaton Halterman, and the rest of the Slaton Family. Here’s where to send your 1000-Lb. Sisters fan mail, plus an update regarding Tammy’s weight loss.

Tammy Slaton | TLC

Tammy from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ has a new mailing address

Tammy is fairly active on TikTok and interacts with her fans there, but now she’s sharing another way viewers of the TLC series can get in touch. On Feb. 11, Tammy shared a P.O. Box where people can send fan mail.

“All family fan mail can be sent to this P.O. Box,” the TLC star wrote in a Facebook status. She shared an image of the status in a TikTok video. For those interested, the fan mail address for the stars of 1000-Lb. Sisters is:

P.O. Box 367

Sturgis, KY 42459

Amy Slaton once expressed her gratitude for fan mail on YouTube

The Slaton Sisters are no strangers to fan mail. They have used P.O. Boxes to interact with fans in the past so as to keep their home addresses private. In 2017, Amy shared a video on YouTube where she expressed gratitude to her fans for all of their love and support.

“I love you guys,” she said before diving into some fan mail. “Thank you so much.” In the video, Amy opened various letters with small gifts like stickers. One fan even sent the YouTuber makeup and makeup removal wipes — the Slaton Sisters got their start doing makeup videos on YouTube.

Tammy Slaton has lost almost 200 pounds in rehab

Fans have noticed a difference in Tammy’s physical appearance on TikTok. However, since season 4 of the TLC series was filmed throughout 2022, Tammy can’t comment on exactly how much weight she has lost or whether she had her weight loss surgery.

However, as episode 5 of 1000-Lb. Season 4 revealed, Tammy’s doctor did approve her to have weight loss surgery. She weighed 717 pounds when she entered the Ohio rehab facility. After a health scare, Tammy worked to lose nearly 200 pounds. In episode 5, Tammy reveals she weighs less than her goal weight. She reached 534 pounds, which is 16 pounds less than her target of 550 pounds.

Although her doctor gave her verbal approval for weight loss surgery, Tammy still needs a few other specialists, including her cardiologist and therapist, to approve the surgery before she can go under the knife. Keep up with Tammy’s weight loss journey in new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.