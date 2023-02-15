‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Reveals Photo From Childhood: ‘I Was Big From Birth’

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5 shows Tammy Slaton more excited than ever. She finally reached her goal weight to hopefully get approved for weight-loss surgery, and the episode reveals a photo from her childhood. Here’s what Tammy said about growing up and being “big from birth.”

Tammy Slaton finally receives approval for weight-loss surgery in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Episode 5

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5 shows huge moments for Tammy Slaton. The beginning of the season showed her at her highest weight ever — 717 pounds. After emergency treatment and a tracheotomy, she vowed to commit to weight loss to reach her goal weight of 550 pounds. At 550 pounds, Dr. Eric Smith told Tammy she could qualify for bariatric surgery. In episode 5 of the season, she told her doctor that she made it down to 534 pounds, leaving him speechless with her progress.

“When I first met Tammy, she was way far away from ever getting here,” Dr. Eric Smith shared with the cameras. “And I’m just really excited for her that she’s finally got to this point where she did this.”

The doctor told Tammy she still had to make it through other doctor evaluations before officially getting the OK for surgery. But the Slaton sister was undoubtedly on the right track. “I’m extremely proud of myself,” Tammy told the cameras. “I succeeded.”

Episode 5 reveals a photo of her as a child

Tammy Slaton got personal in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5. “Life threw me some obstacles, the lord knows that,” Tammy shared with the cameras. The episode then showed a photo of Tammy as a child. The photo shows her as a preteen with long, curly hair and a white T-shirt with her name on it.

“I mean, I was always big,” Tammy said. “I was big from birth. Mom keeps saying, when I was like, 2 and 3, she would have to buy adult clothes just to fit me. Like, that would cut the pants down, and just progressed. I got depressed and then it turned into a food addiction.”

Tammy then said the “devil” tried to take her out, but she overcame the obstacles to get to where she needed to be now. When season 4 was filmed, she was almost 36 years old. “A world has passed me by,” she shared with her family. Tammy then said she has renewed hope, as there’s a lot she has yet to see and do in her life.

How is Tammy Slaton doing now?

Tammy Slaton has new confidence and hope in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. Now that the season filmed, it seems she’s doing better than ever. Tammy married the love of her life, Caleb Willingham, at the rehab center where they met. And she was able to get bariatric surgery. So far, it looks like she’s lost a lot of weight, and she told Us Weekly that Caleb remains incredibly supportive of her.

“The process of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy,” Tammy said. “I worked my butt off. I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.” As for her recovery from surgery, the reality star also mentioned that she had to relearn how much she could eat, which took time.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.