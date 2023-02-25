‘Sodie’ and 3 Other Phrases the ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Family Taught Us

Amy Slaton-Halterman and her sister Tammy Slaton entered our lives in January 2020. As the stars of TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters, the Kentucky natives have become reality stars in their own right. Like the Jersey Shore cast did with “Where’s the beach?” and “Cabs are here!,” the family from 1000-Lb. Sisters has inspired fans with their vocabulary. Over the course of four seasons, the TLC celebs have used a few words and phrases that have stuck with viewers and become iconic to fans. Here are four of our favorite words and phrases to come out of the TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton | TLC

The Slaton Family loves their ‘sodie’

The 1000-Lb. Sisters family love their “sodies!” Another word for soda, pop, or cola, “sodies” used to be one of Amy and Tammy’s primary sources of hydration. However, cutting out “sodies” from their diets was a big part of Amy and Tammy’s weight loss journey.

The term “sodie” was used frequently in the early seasons of 1000-Lb. Sisters. However, since limiting how much of the sugary drinks they consume, the term isn’t used as frequently. Still, “sodies” came up briefly in the season 4 episode “A Lot of Cooks in the Kitchen” when the Slaton family questioned Amanda Halterman about her consumption.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ family uses ‘b****’ as a term of endearment

You’ll need help finding an episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters where Tammy, Amy, or one of their siblings don’t use the term “b****” to address someone else. “Hey b****” is the typical greeting when one member of the Slaton Family calls another.

In reality, the term “b****” might be commonly used as an insult. However, the Slatons use it in the most loving of ways.

‘Try being my size, Amy — you don’t know how it is’

One of the most famous quotes from the Slaton Family’s reality TV show is when Tammy confronts Amy about her weight. “Try being my size, Amy,” Tammy told her sister. “You don’t know how it is.”

“It’s harder on me to get up and do things for myself and you know this,” Tammy continued. Before Amy and Tammy got weight loss surgery, they often argued about their need to lose a certain amount to be approved for the operation. This argument is one of their most famous and has since turned into a viral sound on TikTok.

‘YouTubies’ describes the ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ family’s fans

The Slaton Sisters got their start on YouTube. Tammy and Amy made a variety of content types for the platform including makeup tutorials, unboxings, and product sampling. At the end of many of their videos, the Slaton Sisters conclude with: “Bye YouTubies, subscribe!”

“YouTubies” is a term Amy and Tammy use to describe their fans and subscribers. The Slaton Sisters still use the term, but not as frequently as they used to.

Hear more words and phrases from the Slaton Family and don’t forget to share your favorites with us in the comments. New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air on TLC every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.