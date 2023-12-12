TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 is here, and we can’t wait to see where the Slaton sisters are now. Last season, Tammy Slaton entered rehab at her highest weight yet. After slowly losing weight, she was approved for weight loss surgery. Now, an insider claims that Tammy is just 30 pounds heavier than her sister, Amy Slaton.

1000-Lb Sisters Season 5 will focus on Tammy Slaton’s life after extreme weight loss in rehab. The previous season showed Tammy entering rehab needing a serious change. She didn’t initially qualify for weight loss surgery, but she lost enough weight over time to meet the qualifications. After weight loss surgery, her weight continued to decrease. She now reportedly weighs just 30 pounds more than Amy Slaton.

“Tammy weighs only 30 pounds more than Amy right now,” an insider told The Sun. The source hinted that Amy currently doesn’t have time to put herself first, which may be affecting her health. “It’s hard for Amy to focus on herself as she’s taking care of the two kids,” they added.

As of July 2023, a source shared that Tammy weighed around 340 pounds. “Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds,” the source told The Sun at the time. “Tammy went to a rehab center last Thursday and got weighed. She actually lost more than she had thought. She’s down to 334 and doing awesome.”

The more recent insider told The Sun that Tammy plans to continue losing weight and getting skin removal surgery “very soon.”

A look at ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton returning from rehab

A clip from 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton returning from rehab after extreme weight loss, and her family barely recognizes her. When Tammy exits the car, her family comments that they’re overjoyed to see her “loose skin,” which means the surgery was a success.

“Two years ago, I was literally on top of her because we were so big,” Amy Slaton tells the cameras with Tammy sitting beside her on the couch.

Chris Combs, Tammy and Amy’s half-brother, commented on how Tammy will have to use a ramp to get in and out of the house. While he was nervous about her walking up the ramp at first, she successfully made it inside from the car. “I’m really worried about Tammy going up the ramp because she had so much fear of doing it in the past,” he explained. “But that’s the only way I see her being able to get in and out of the house.”

Amy Slaton is ‘proud and overjoyed’ about her sister’s progress

Tammy and Amy Slaton have come a long way since 1000-Lb. Sisters began. And Amy told Access Hollywood she’s “proud and overjoyed” with Tammy’s success.

“I’m proud and overjoyed at her accomplishments,” Amy said. “It’s very cool because I can only vaguely remember her being this size back in middle school, probably.”

We look forward to hearing more about Tammy’s future in the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

