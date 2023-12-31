Tammy Slaton’s ex-boyfriend once gave his side of the story when it came to their controversial relationship on '1000-lb sisters'.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s tumultuous love life has been well documented on her journey to lose weight. One of her most memorable lovers, Phillip Redmond, caused some tension in the Slaton household because of his potentially negative effect on Tammy.

But according to Phillip himself, Tammy might’ve had more of a negative impact on him than vice-versa.

Tammy Slanto’s ex claimed that he was the source for her vacation meltdown

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton | TLC via Youtube

Tammy and Phillip haven’t been together since 2022. Their relationship was explored on the second season of 1000 lb. Sisters, where Phillip was a constant presence. Phillip was the catalyst for a lot of fights between Tammy and Amy given his desire to date plus-sized women.

“BBW is big, beautiful women,” Phillip once said. “The perfect size woman to me would be 5 foot 5 inches, 350 pounds, size 28. The bigger she is, the sexier she is.”

There was even speculation among the fan-base that Phillip was using Tammy for the TLC star’s reality TV fame.

Although things started off well between the couple in the beginning, it wasn’t long before cracks in the relationship started showing. The pair eventually broke up, and Tammy claimed Phillip called her several times afterwards to reestablish communication. She even allegedly had a restraining order filed against Phillip to ensure her safety.

According to an interview Phillip did with TV Shows Ace, however, he claimed that Tammy was the one who tried to maintain contact. Phillip further asserted he had a big fight with Tammy before a family vacation. This left Tammy in a sour mood during the trip, where viewers saw her constantly lashing out at others.

Tammy reportedly tried to convince him to come on the trip with her. His refusal to do so was what triggered their fight, which resulted in Phillip blocking all communication with Tammy completely.

Tammy Slaton allegedly offered to pay Phillip huge sums of money to remain her boyfriend

Phillip asserted that Tammy was so determined to bring him along for her vacation, that he offered him an undisclosed yet large sum of money. But it might not have been the only time Tammy used her reality TV earnings to lure Phillip in. The mother of Phillip’s child also took to TV Shows Ace to reveal further details about Phillip’s side of the relationship.

According to the mother, Tammy once offered to pay Phillip to leave his family for her.

“Tammy offered Phillip money to leave his family in Las Vegas to move to god knows where with her and when he said no she started stalking our family just like she did Jerry and his new girlfriend. Tammy needs serious help,” the mother said.

The mother also claimed that Tammy lied about filing a restraining order against Phillip.

Why Amy Slaton was worried about Tammy dating Phillip

Amy thought Phillip might be a detriment to Tammy’s health. She worried that her sister would focus more on her relationship, and that Phillip’s preference might encourage Tammy’s unhealthy lifestyle. But this was an opinion that Amy had about all of Tammy’s boyfriends.

“I didn’t like any of her boyfriends, they were cool to talk to but not [suitable for a] relationship,” she said in an interview with The Sun. “I know how Tammy gets, she loses herself in a relationship, she puts her heart and soul into it. She don’t care what they eat is unhealthy or not. She’s like, ‘What do you want to eat? Pizza? Ok, let’s go get it.’ She was not worried about the repercussions to her body. These guys were not bringing out the best in her, this one guy just wanted fat women, it’s not good when you’re trying to lose weight.”