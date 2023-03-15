‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Vocabulary Like ‘Silly Caroler,’ ‘Cooter,’ and ‘Rumpus’ Defined

The cast of 1000-Lb. Sisters uses a unique vocabulary. In the March 14 episode, terms like “silly caroler,” “cooter,” and “rumpus” were used by the Slaton Family. Find out what these 1000-Lb. Sisters terms mean.

The Slaton Sisters | TLC

Amy says ‘silly caroler’ instead of ‘serial killer’ in ‘Walkin’ on Eggshells’

“We got a big bomb dropped on us when Tammy called,” Amy said in episode 9. Prior, Tammy called with news of her engagement to Caleb Willingham, whom she only knew for a few weeks. Tammy called from rehab to inform her siblings about their wedding plans — Tammy and Caleb got married on Nov. 19, 2022, at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio.

The Slaton’s brother Chris Combs wasn’t present for Tammy’s initial call, but Misty filled him in. Then, amid a workout, Amy and Chris discussed Tammy’s pending nuptials.

Tammy shocks her family with news of her engagement on #1000lbSisters, starting now! pic.twitter.com/PUcl90UJYR — TLC Network (@TLC) March 15, 2023

“He went in there for her,” Amy said of Caleb choosing Windsor as his rehab. After learning Tammy was a patient, he wanted to continue his weight loss journey there, too. “He only went to that facility because he found out Tammy was in that facility,” Amy elaborated to the cameras. “I don’t know if the man’s a stalker, a silly caroler, or just a nice guy trying to prove that she is worth something. Hopefully, it’s the last one.”

1000-Lb. Sisters fans quickly noticed Amy’s word blunder, “silly caroler.” What she meant to say was “serial killer” because, as she pointed out later: “We don’t know this guy from the man on the moon. What if he’s a serial killer outside the nursing home?”

Amy says Tammy thinks with her ‘cooter’

Yet another term used in 1000-Lb. Sisters is cooter, a slang word for female genitals. “There’s so many things that she needs to consider but she don’t because she thinks with her cooter,” Amy told the cameras.

Chris talks about Tammy’s ‘rumpus’ in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

“I am my sister’s protector,” Chris said in the episode. “We didn’t have a dad growing up.” So, he took on that role for his siblings. In season 4 episode 9, Chris sat down with Caleb to learn more about his intentions “Redneckified.”

“I’ve dealt with Tammy for 36 years now,” Chris said to the cameras. During his conversation with Caleb, he asked: “Have you met Queen Tammy? That’s her alter ego? Because when my sister is showing her rumpus, she’s damn near impossible to deal with.”

Just as they did with Misty’s mention of “fubar” earlier in the season — which means out of working order or “f***ed up beyond all recognition,” depending on who you ask — Chris’s use of “rumpus” had fans Googling. Rumpus is a noun that means a noisy disturbance or commotion.

“There is a reason we call Tammy ‘Queen Tammy,'” Chris elaborated later. “Because she is the Queen B**** from the capital word b****.” He added: “I kind of feel sorry for [Caleb] because I don’t believe he understands the a** chewing he’s about to receive. He’ll be thanking Jesus for the a** he has left on his body when Tammy gets done with that kid.”

“I like a challenge,” Caleb told the Slaton’s brother. His and Tammy’s wedding will be showcased in the season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which airs on Tuesday, March 21 at 9 p.m. on TLC. Will Tammy make a rumpus? Fans will have to tune in to find out.