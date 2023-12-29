'All Rise,' 'The Rookie: Feds,' and 'The Idol' are among the many shows that were canceled in 2023.

It’s been a tumultuous year in the world of TV. The twin writers’ and actors’ strikes threw broadcast networks’ fall schedules into chaos, and economic pressures had many media companies reevaluating what shows they wanted to spend money on. The result? A wave of TV show cancellations. So, which shows got the ax in 2023? We’ve pulled together a list of some notable shows that were canceled or ended over the past 12 months. Is your favorite on the list? (Note: This list doesn’t include shows that have been canceled but will air their final episodes in 2024, such as Young Sheldon, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods.)

‘The Rookie: Feds’

Niecy Nash-Betts and James Lesure in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ | Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

ABC’s spinoff of The Rookie starred Niecy Nash-Betts as the oldest trainee agent in the FBI. It premiered in the fall of 2022 and was stuck in limbo for months after the season 1 finale aired in May 2023. In November, the network finally confirmed that The Rookie: Feds wouldn’t return for season 2. On Instagram, Nash-Betts called the show “a casualty of the strike.”

‘The Wonder Years’

ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years focused on a middle-class Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s. It premiered in the fall of 2021, but a delayed, 10-episode season 2 didn’t air until the summer of 2023. At that point, the writing was on the wall for the sitcom, which featured Don Cheadle as the narrator. In September, ABC canceled The Wonder Years.

‘The Resident’

Fox’s medical drama The Resident was pronounced dead in April 2023, months after the show’s season 6 finale aired in January. The show suffered from declining ratings, which prompted the network to pull the plug, Deadline reported.

‘The Blacklist’

In July, fans said goodbye to Raymond Reddington (James Spader) when The Blacklist wrapped up its 10-season run. The FBI drama had reached its natural ending point, Spader said. “I suspect that the show, if it went much further, would just become something that would be less recognizable to me.” the actor told NBC.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

After 14 years of solving crimes in the City of Angels, the team at NCIS: Los Angeles tackled its final case this year. The NCIS spinoff ended in May 2023. Fortunately, fans won’t have to say goodbye to all the show’s characters. Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) is set to appear in season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i, which premieres in February 2024 on CBS.

‘Young Rock’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s semi-autobiographical sitcom came to an early end in 2023 when NBC canceled Young Rock after three seasons. However, the show might not be down for the count, according to executive consultant Harvey Wippleman. In November 2023, he said that Young Rock was “not over yet … Young Rock will be back” (via PopCulture.com).

‘The People’s Court’

Judge Marilyn Milian’s gavel fell for the final time this summer when the last episode of The People’s Court aired. The latest version of the syndicated staple lasted 26 seasons. (The original People’s Court featured Judge Joseph Wapner and aired from 1981 to 1993.) Fellow court show Judge Mathis was also canceled after 24 seasons.

‘Big Sky’

Jensen Ackles and Katheryn Winnick in ‘Big Sky’ | Anna Kooris/ABC via Getty Images

ABC’s crime drama Big Sky has closed the books on its final case. In May, the show was canceled after three seasons. The show starred Katheryn Winnick as undersheriff Jenny Hoyt and Kylie Bunbury as a private detective named Cassie Dewell. While Big Sky first season was a ratings success, subsequent seasons weren’t as popular, leading to the cancellation.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead shuffled off into the distance in 2023. The long-running Walking Dead spinoff lasted eight seasons and while it had a “really fun run” it was time for the show to end, series star Danay Garcia said (via MovieWeb). But even though both The Walking Dead and its first spinoff have concluded, the Walking Dead universe lumbers on thanks to both The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walk Dead: Daryl Dixon.

‘Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’

HBO’s flashy sports drama Winning Time brought the Los Angeles Lakers’ Showtime era to life on screen. The fictionalized show was not a hit with several of the real people depicted, including NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but received generally positive reviews for its first season. Season 2 was less successful, and the show ended with an abrupt finale that dramatized the Lakers’ crushing loss to the Celtics in the 1984 NBA finals.

‘All Rise’

Legal drama All Rise got a second life after CBS canceled the show in 2021. The show, which starred Simone Missick, moved to OWN for season 3, which premiered in 2022. Unfortunately, it was canceled again in 2023, with the final 10 episodes airing this fall.

‘The Idol’

HBO’s controversial drama The Idol was canceled after just one, five-episode season. The Sam Levinson drama about a pop star (played by Lily Rose-Depp) who gets entangled with a Svengali-like figure (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye) generated plenty of headlines but lackluster ratings. In a statement, HBO told Variety that it was “pleased by the strong audience response” to the “provocative” show, but “after much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers decided not to move forward with a second season.”

‘Ride’

Nancy Travis and James Tupper in ‘Ride’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Michelle Faye

Hallmark Channel failed to lasso a hit with its new family drama Ride. The show, which starred Nancy Travis as the matriarch of a Colorado rodeo dynasty, premiered in March 2023 and was canceled in November, months after the season finale aired. But it will get something of a second life on The CW, which will air the 10-episode first season starting in January 2024. However, the network has not committed to a second season of the show.

‘iCarly’

Paramount+’s iCarly reboot signed off after three seasons. The show reunited original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress. Kress expressed his disappointment in the cancellation in a message on X, writing “this stings a bit.. we had a lot of story left to tell, and we were excited to give you guys the ending you deserved. No one wanted this to end on a cliffhanger.”

‘Warrior’

Warrior, a drama about the Tong Wars in San Francisco’s 19th-century Chinatown, debuted on Cinemax in 2019. After two seasons, it shifted to streaming service Max, with season 3 debuting this summer. In December, Max announced it had canceled the show. However, there’s still a glimmer of hope for a fourth season. Warrior’s first three seasons will be available to stream on Netflix starting in February 2024, and there’s a chance the streamer might decide to move forward with another season of the show, Deadline reports.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.