Viewers won't get to see the next phase of Simone Clark's journey as the oldest FBI rookie. 'The Rookie: Feds' has been canceled after one season.

It’s case closed for The Rookie: Feds. The ABC series isn’t getting a season 2. The Rookie spinoff starred Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie FBI agent.

‘The Rookie’ spinoff canceled after one season at ABC

The Rookie: Feds premiered in 2022 and wrapped up its first season in May 2023. While The Rookie earned a season 6 renewal in April, ABC held off on making a decision about the future of Feds, leaving the show in limbo throughout the months-long WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Now, with the writers’ strike over and the actors’ union having reached a tentative deal with the studios, the network has decided not to move forward with The Rookie: Feds Season 2, Deadline reports.

Nicey Nash-Betts reacts to ‘The Rookie: Feds’ cancelation

Nash-Betts reacted to The Rookie: Feds cancellation news on Instagram, calling the show “a casualty of the strike.” She also sent her love to the show’s cast and crew and urged fans to check out season 1 on Hulu.

“When cast & crew becomes family, the journey NEVER ends…. See y’all on the other side! Love, #1 … Much love to all the Rookieverse fans,” she captioned a video of behind-the-scenes moments from the show’s set.

Several of Nash-Betts’ co-stars also chimed in to celebrate the short-lived series.

“Aaaaaaamen!!! Congratulations on a beautiful season of work!!! Y’all slayed it and we’re not done seeing y’all yet!” commented Kellee Stewart, who played a character named Emma Taylor in one season 1 episode.

“So glad I got to work with you, Terrence, my brotha James and everyone there! A truly amazing group of people… Congratulations on a great season!” replied J. August Richards, who also appeared in season 1.

Devika Bhise, who pla​​yed forensic scientist Antoinette Benneteau, also gave a shout-out to her co-stars on social media. “Love and gratitude for this family,” she wrote on a photo of The Rookie: Feds cast she shared on her Instagram Story.

‘The Rookie: Feds’ star had said doing another season ‘would be like heaven’

While The Rookie: Feds Season 1 didn’t end on a cliffhanger, there was still more of Simone’s story to tell, Nash-Betts said in a May 2023 interview with TVLine.

“I love my job at Rookie: Feds,” the Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actor said. “I love the people that I work with, so being able to do another season of it would be like heaven to me.”

“There are so many other things about Simone Clark that I would love to explore,” she added. “I would really like to dive into her relationship with her children. Her love life is always interesting. And I want to see her face some cases that really try her, you know? I want to see her really tested, because she comes across in most cases as unflappable. But I want to see where the cracks are. That’s where all the fun is.”

The Rooke: Feds Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.

