The Rookie: Feds is stuck in renewal limbo. The show wrapped up its first season in May 2022, but ABC still hasn’t announced if it will return for season 2. However, series star Niecy Nash-Betts says she’s eager to reprise her role as FBI agent Simone Clark.

Is ‘The Rookie: Feds’ canceled or renewed?

Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ | Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

While ABC has announced cancellation or renewal decisions for most of its scripted series, The Rookie: Feds remains in limbo. The Rookie spinoff premiered in September 2022 and quickly scored a full-season order. It averaged 4.3 million viewers through its season 1 run and is near the bottom of the pack in terms of ABC dramas, according to TVLine.

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it may be some time before the network makes a decision about the fate of The Rookie: Feds. However, there is reason for fans to be optimistic. The cast’s contracts have been extended, TVLine reports. The show also stars 2023 Emmy nominee Nash-Betts, who Deadline notes is “one of the most sought-after TV stars at the moment.” That could be another point in favor of renewal.

Niecy Nash-Betts says doing ‘The Rookie: Feds’ Season 2 would be ‘heaven’

Nash-Betts – who plays a 48-year-old FBI recruit in the show – says she’s as in the dark as fans when it comes to the show’s future. But she’s eager to get back to work.

“I haven’t heard anything, I’m the same as you,” she told TVLine in an interview published after the season 1 finale aired. “I’m a lady in waiting.”

The Don’t Forget the Lyrics host went on to reference the Deadline article that mentioned she was an in-demand star.

“I don’t know the fate of that show,” she said. “But I do know that in the same article I read that said that it was on the bubble, it also said that I was one of the most sought-after actresses at this time. So we’ll see. But I love my job at Rookie: Feds. I love the people that I work with, so being able to do another season of it would be like heaven to me.”

When Nash-Betts says she loves her The Rookie: Feds co-stars, she really means it. Her character’s love interest on that show is played by her real-life wife Jessica Betts.

The Dahmer star added that she hopes a potential season 2 would include a deeper dive into Simone’s personal life. She also wants Simone to deal with more challenging cases that expose “where the cracks are” for her “unflappable” character.

‘The Rookie’ Season 6 is delayed

Though The Rookie: Fed’s future is uncertain, fans can look forward to another season of The Rookie. Season 6 of the procedural is in the works. However, production on that show is on hold because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes. That means The Rookie Season 6 likely won’t premiere until early 2024.

Source: TVLine

