Sean Garinger, who appeared on MTV’s reality series 16 and Pregnant in 2021, has died. The 20-year-old was fatally injured in an ATV accident at his home in Boone, North Carolina.

Garinger died on Feb. 28, his mother Mary Hobbs confirmed to the U.S. Sun, which was the first to report the news.

The accident occurred when Garinger was moving an ATV, Hobbs said.

“I was with him when it happened. He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park,” she said.

“He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

The vehicle then flipped and “crushed” Garinger’s skull, she explained.

“I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him,” she continued. “By that time, I realized he wasn’t alive anymore.”

Garinger, whose nickname was “Squishy,” was “a military brat who touched lives all around the country,” according to his obituary. He “had a passion for living life to the fullest” and “enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean.”

“His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life,” read the obit.

Garinger is survived by his mother, two daughters, and his sisters Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.

In a social media post captured by the Instagram account @TeenMomFanz, Selena’s brother Ricky mourned Sean’s death and said he would do his ”best to be a father figure” to his children.

Sean Garinger appeared in a season 6 episode of the MTV series

Garinger appeared in a season 6 episode of 16 and Pregnant, along with his girlfriend at the time, Selena Gutierrez. Their first child, a daughter named Dareli, was born in October 2020. They welcomed a second daughter, Esmi, in June 2022 before ending their relationship.

“Me and Selena have been together like five years now,” Garinger said during the episode of 16 and Pregnant that introduced the couple. “I just knew I was gonna have my future with her.”

But when Selena discovered she was pregnant, that future suddenly looked very different, as her mom Michelle tried to explain to the young couple.

“You all need to grow up within the next couple of days,” she said. “You have a baby coming. Like, you need to know things … you are babies having a baby. I mean, there’s just so much you need to do.”

