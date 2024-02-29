'Teen Mom' fans think Farrah Abraham might be concealing a pregnancy in a new TikTok. Here's what she posted.

Farrah Abraham is no longer filming with MTV’s Teen Mom, but she still garners a lot of attention from fans of the series. The reality star started on 16 and Pregnant, which showed her pregnancy with her daughter, Sophia Abraham. Now, some fans question whether Farrah is pregnant again. Here’s what she posted to TikTok that’s making her followers wonder.

‘Teen Mom’ fans suspect Farrah Abraham is pregnant with her 2nd child

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is known for riling up fans with her content. Recently, she posted a TikTok showing off her office setup and new desk chair. The clip shows her wearing jeans and an oversized white button-up shirt — and fans are suspicious that she’s hiding a bump under the blouse.

“I’m excited to view my office!” Farrah exclaims in the TikTok why holding her arms up in the air. “Why? Because I got a new ergonomic chair by Hbada. And I urge you to check it out.” Farrah then shows off her new white chair and all its features, including premium lumbar support.

A few fans flooded the comments asking if Farrah was expecting another child. “Pregnant?” one fan simply replied.

Other fans thought Farrah looked happier and healthier than ever. “You look so good, Mama!!” another fan wrote. “Haven’t seen you on my FYP in a minute, so glad to see you’re doing well.”

Farrah didn’t comment on the rumors of a possible pregnancy or post the clip to Instagram.

Farrah Abraham previously announced that she plans to adopt children from Ukraine

Sophia Abraham and Farrah Abraham | Tasia Wells/Getty Images for EcoLuxe

Teen Mom followed Farrah Abraham’s journey with her only daughter, Sophia Abraham. Sophia turned 15 in February 2024, and fans can’t believe where the time has gone. So, does Farrah want more children? She once posted to Instagram that she planned to adopt children from Ukraine.

“I will adopt Ukrainian children — no Ukrainian deserves to be tortured for being who they are or where they live,” Farrah posted to her Instagram Stories in May 2022, according to a screenshot from Heavy. She then posted her support for Ukraine and how she wished “military who use their uniforms” to hurt people didn’t exist.

In 2017, Farrah discussed how she “learned” from her past regarding unplanned pregnancies. “I’m on a show about safe contraception and not having unplanned pregnancies,” she told Us Weekly. “I would never, ever put myself in that situation for my future. I’ve really learned from my past.”

Farrah added that Sophia, who was 8 at the time, hoped for a sibling. “Sophia has always asked for a sibling, and you know, it was hard at first,” she continued. “She was confused about her father’s loss. She wanted siblings, and honestly, I’m just so blessed that everything is sorting out. She’s 8 years old now. We’re doing very well.”

She said her 15-year-old daughter, Sophia Abraham, knows about contraception

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham frequently comes under fire for her parenting choices regarding Sophia Abraham. Recently, Farrah allowed her daughter to get back and tongue piercings for her 15th birthday. In February 2024, Farrah said in an Instagram post that her daughter knows about contraception.

“I love that she knows about contraception in keeping chemicals out of her body so she can be her healthiest as a woman and flourishing as a woman,” Farrah explained.

Later in the video, she added that Sophia knows a lot about “attachment styles” in romance. “She knows so much about relationships and how to attract the right one,” Farrah continued.

