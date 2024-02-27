'Teen Mom' star Farrah Abraham posted about Sophia Abraham's two new piercings she got for her 15th birthday. Here's what fans are saying.

MTV’s Teen Mom once featured the notorious Farrah Abraham. While Teen Mom producers fired Farrah, she maintains a following through social media and other public business ventures, and she’s been very public about how she parents her daughter, Sophia Abraham. Recently, Farrah posted about the new piercings Sophia got for her 15th birthday.

‘Teen Mom’ star Farrah Abraham showed off Sophia Abraham’s new piercings on Instagram

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham came under fire in the past for how she parented her daughter. And the negativity isn’t stopping after Farrah revealed that she allowed Sophia Abraham to get additional piercings for her 15th birthday. On Feb. 22, 2024, Farrah posted footage from Sophia’s birthday celebration that included photos of Sophia getting her tongue pierced and dermal piercings put into her lower back.

“@sophialabraham big 15 with big presents this year!” Farrah captioned the Instagram post. “#dermalpiercing #tonguepiercing. More important than all the fun is knowing my young woman knows who she is, is educated, and has a bright future ahead of her. So much more to come, a great, fearless women for this next generation. Love you, 15-year-old Sophia!”

The post begins with Sophia looking at her birthday cake with black frosting and sparkle candles. Next, Farrah added multiple photos of Sophia at the piercing shop getting her body modifications. The proud mom also included a clip of Sophia with a bouquet of $2 bills.

Critics commented on Farrah’s post. “You should be arrested for child abuse for letting your child mutilate her body like that,” an Instagram follower commented. “You are the adult.”

“Poor Sophia!” another fan wrote. “She’s screaming for some kind of motherly attention and crying out for help! There’s just nothing cute about this situation!”

However, not all of the comments were against Farrah. Several fans were happy to see Farrah supporting her daughter’s expression choices.

Farrah Abraham defended her daughter’s piercings in the past

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham hasn’t shied away from showing fans Sophia Abraham’s body modifications in the past. Sophia got her septum pierced for her 13th birthday. Farrah defended her decision to allow her daughter to modify her body as a young teen.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Farrah told TMZ. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So, congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her.”

Sophia Abraham talked about her depression and anxiety symptoms

Teen Mom fans remain divided on Farrah Abraham’s decision to allow Sophia Abraham to get pierced. Many fans expressed in the past that they worried about Sophia’s mental health. Sophia discussed her symptoms of depression and anxiety with Amen Clinics in 2023.

During the interview, Sophia said she started feeling depressed at 8 years old. She told Dr. Vernon Johnson from the clinic that she found herself “zoning out a lot” and “kind of avoiding school” by “not really staying on schedule.”

“Recently, I did have a panic attack kind of thing,” she added while talking about her anxiety. “It’s really random. For example, I was at this concert, and all of a sudden, I just started panicking and was feeling like I couldn’t breathe. … It’s just things like that. I overthink. My thoughts go crazy.”

