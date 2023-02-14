‘1923’: Another ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Just Appeared in the Taylor Sheridan Series

1923 Episode 6 included a guest appearance from actor Joseph Mawle. The Yellowstone prequel already features a star-studded cast, with the likes of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren appearing in the show. Mawle also acted in several episodes of Game of Thrones, and he isn’t the first 1923 actor who had a role in the show.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for 1923 Episode 6, “One Ocean Close to Destiny.”]

Joseph Mawle | Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Jerome Flynn plays Banner Creighton in ‘1923’

Jerome Flynn portrays the Dutton family’s first enemy in 1923. Flynn’s character Banner Creighton is a sheep farmer from Scotland who illegally takes his flock to the Dutton family land to graze. Jacob punishes Banner by killing most of his men, but Banner survives the incident. He returns with a vengeance and kills John Dutton Sr.

Flynn is known for playing Bronn in the HBO series Game of Thrones. The dangerous sellsword works as Tyrion Lannister’s bodyguard and appears in all eight seasons of the series. He is also one of the few characters from season 1 who survives all the way to the end. Flynn adopted a Scottish accent for his role in 1923, and he isn’t the only Game of Thrones actor to appear in the series.

Joseph Mawle, another ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, appeared in ‘1923’ Episode 6

In 1923 Episode 6, Spencer and Alex find themselves in a desperate situation. Stranded at sea on an upside-down tugboat, the pair don’t have much time before they will surrender to the elements. Eventually, sharks arrive and bump the overturned tugboat. Luckily a much bigger boat spots and rescues them.

The vessel in 1923 is led by Captain Shipley, portrayed by Joseph Mawle. Spencer asks Shipley to marry him and Alex, and he agrees. Shipley gives Spencer a ring from a deceased sailer and Alex a ring that he wears around his neck, which belongs to his wife.

“That was such a special scene,” Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alex, told Deadline. “We got to keep those. So Brandon and I both have our characters’ rings with us. They gifted those to us at the end of filming.”

Like Flynn, Mawle had a role in HBO’s Game of Thrones. He portrayed Benjen Stark, the First Ranger of the Night’s Watch. Benjen only appeared in 8 episodes of the long-running series. He was eventually killed by Wights in season 7.

Where else have fans seen Joseph Mawle?

1923 fans may recognize Joseph Mawle from a variety of on-screen roles. He portrayed Detective Inspector Jedediah Shine in Ripper Street, Firebrace in Birdsong, Jesus Christ in The Passion, and Odysseus in Troy: Fall of a City.

More recently, Mawle had a role in Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power. The actor played Adar, who is believed to be one of the first Orcs. Adar has already been recast and will be portrayed by Sam Hazeldine when the show returns with season 2.

New episodes of 1923 air Sundays on Paramount+.