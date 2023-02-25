‘1923’ Episode 8 Preview, ‘Nothing Left to Lose’ — Season Finale

The Duttons continue their battle with Banner Creighton and Donald Whitfield in 1923 Episode 8. In the previous episode, Teonna Rainwater suffered a devastating loss when it seemed like she might finally catch a break. She now has to figure out how to continue alone.

[Warning: 1923 Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]

Darren Mann as Jack and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth in ‘1923’ | Christopher Saunders/Paramount+

What happened in ‘1923’ Episode 7?

In 1923 Episode 7, Jacob Dutton takes his wife’s advice and deals with Banner Creighton the lawful way. He goes to the sheriff and has Banner arrested for the attack on the Dutton family that killed John Sr. However, Donald Whitfield hires a fancy lawyer that promises to have Banner out of jail soon.

Meanwhile, Whitfield shows his sadistic side by forcing two prostitutes to whip each other at the home he gave to Banner. Spencer and Alex arrive in Italy, where they have an awkward run-in with Alex’s former fiancè.

For Teonna Rainwater, things just keep getting worse. Hank’s son Pete Plenty Clouds finds Teonna’s father, Runs His Horse, and tells him that she is in trouble. While disguised as a boy, Teonna encounters two priests that are looking for her.

However, the men soon realize who she is and attack her. Hank shoots them both and carries Teonna away, but one of the priests stumbles to his feet and kills him. Teonna finishes the priest off by beating him with a rock.

What is ‘1923’ Episode 8 about?

1923 Episode 8 is titled “Nothing Left to Lose.” The title could be referring to any number of the show’s characters, but it most likely seems to be about Teonna.

After the brutal fight she endured, Teonna is left alone in the wilderness, mourning Hank’s death. She doesn’t yet know for sure that her father is looking for her, and Father Renaud is still hot on her trail.

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Episode 8 is the final episode of 1923 Season 1. It seems likely that this will be the episode where Spencer and Alex finally reach Montana. Promo photos show them wearing more American-looking garb. After the difficult journey they have endured, the passage from Italy to the States shouldn’t be too difficult.

Banner doesn’t appear in promo images, so he might end up stuck in jail for longer than anticipated. Though viewers have seen Whitfield slowly move his pieces into place, the final episode will hopefully reveal more about his overall plans to take over the Dutton Ranch.

‘1923’ Episode 8 release date and where to watch

1923 will return with episode 8 on Feb. 26, 2023. The new episode will be available on Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). 1923 Season 1 is anticipated to be eight episodes in total, making this the season finale. However, the Yellowstone prequel has already been renewed for a second season, continuing the story of the early 20th-century Dutton family.