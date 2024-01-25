With Awards season underway, a celebrity psychic is giving their predictions of who will win an Academy Academy this year in some of the biggest categories.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been announced and many are wondering who will take home the Golden Statue on the big night. Well, a celebrity psychic is offering her predictions of who will be the big winners and losers at the Oscars on March 10, 2024.

The movie Oppenheimer has the most nominations with 13, followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon which both received 10. Another popular 2023 film Barbie has eight nominations. However, people can’t stop talking about how Margot Robbie, who played Barbie in the movie, and director Greta Gerwig were not nominated in their respective categories.

So which movie and stars will win it all this year? Here are the predictions from celebrity psychic astrologer Inbaal Honigman who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s and has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few.

And the Oscar goes to …

Best Actor and Best Actress

Annette Bening on the set of the ‘Today’ show | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Some of the names in the Best Actress category this year include Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan, and Annette Bening. But only one can win.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Honigman predicted: “Annette Bening’s work on Nyad gets the ‘III The Empress’ Tarot card, which signifies meticulous love and care, attention to detail and ethereal beauty. It’s a card of strong feminine presence, representing someone who doesn’t apologize for their womanhood, nor needs to be defined by it. The Academy unanimously fell in love with Bening’s artistic expression when they picked her as their winner.

“Emma Stone may leave the ceremony empty-handed, but the ‘VII The Chariot’ Tarot card predicts that she will be a winner again.”

As for Best Actor, Honigman believes: “Cillian Murphy’s performance in Oppenheimer gets the coveted ‘XIV Art’ Tarot card, a very unique card which represents a blending together of multiple creative skills and talents. It depicts a person who is so committed to the creative process that he becomes his character and his character becomes him. The Academy views his seamless accomplishment as the best for 2024.”

Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress

Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2024 Critics Choice Awards | Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer

When it comes to Best Supporting Actor, Honigman sees an Oscar in Robert Downey Jr.‘s future.

“Robert Downey Jr. impressed the Academy with Oppenheimer, says the ‘Queen of Cups’ Tarot card. He wins for a sensitive, nuanced portrayal and for making an emotional connection with his audience through the screen,” she said. “‘The Queen of Cups’ is a card that combines the hidden with the exposed, and Downey Jr’s character work left viewers with enough question marks, says the card, that they were still trying to figure things out long after the credits rolled.”

For Best Supporting Actress, the psychic calls it the “hardest category” to win saying: “Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s work on The Holdovers gets a powerful card called ‘XX The Aeon’, which stands for the slow and steady build-up which leads to greatness. The Academy has been expecting her … and her peers have been observing her ascent through smaller roles and niche awards, and now she is here. Da’Vine was always going to be winning an Oscar.

“This has been the hardest category for the Tarot to call, as two other supporting stars receive incredible cards. Danielle Brooks gets the ‘XII Hanged Man’ card, which says that this isn’t her turn, but she’ll have her Oscar one day. America Ferrera too, gets a strong Tarot card called ‘XI Lust’, which shows that the nomination itself gave her a taste for awards, and she’ll be picking meatier projects as she moves forward with her acting.”

Best Picture and Best Director

Martin Scorsese attends the 2024 National Board of Review Gala | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In the Best Director category, Honigman says one of the greats in the field and past winner will add another statue to his name.

“Incredibly, Martin Scorsese receives the Queen of Wands Tarot cards, which depicts a figure resembling a golden statuette. It’s an interesting card, representing transformation, from shadow to light, from underdog to top dog,” she explained. “The Wands cards signify fire and activity, so if Scorsese lifts that statuette like the Tarot believes he will, the award will be given for his ceaseless creation of art over many years, not just for his efforts on Killers of the Flower Moon. The Academy’s imagination will be captured by Scorsese’s eternally guileless perspective.”

And according to Honigman, the biggest award of the night for Best Picture will go to Oppenheimer.

She revealed: “The Tarot picks Oppenheimer as the overall winner with an impactful card called ‘VI The Lovers’, showing that the Academy finds the film to be exceptionally engaging, approachable, and well-crafted.”