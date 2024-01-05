From having "a lot of things to juggle" to shifting focus, here's what a celebrity psychic predicted for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s marriage this year.

After tying the knot in 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had another reason to celebrate in 2023 when they welcomed their first child, Rocky, together on Nov. 1. The couple has six other children between them as Kardashian shares Mason, Reign, and Penelope with her ex Scott Disick. And Barker is a father to Landon, Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya whose mother is his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Now a psychic is lifting the lid on what’s ahead for “Kravis” and their family in 2024. Plus, one of Kardashian’s siblings becomes “bored” and gets into a “funk” that stops her relationship from “thriving.”

Astrologer says Kardashian will have ‘a lot to juggle’ in 2024 but marriage is a priority

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen out in Los Angeles | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She’s given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is revealing what’s in store for Kardashian and Barker this year.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Honigman stressed that the pair will make their marriage a priority in order to remain happy in their relationship explaining: “Kourtney will juggle a lot of plates in 2024, says the 10 of Disks card. She will be launching new products, promoting a jewelry line, and even planning to take some classes and start studying towards a degree, all the while prioritizing her marriage and ensuring that her husband feels well and happy.”

As for Barker, he’s scheduled to continue his World Tour with Blink 182 from February to August. However, Honigman says that he’ll be sure to “take some time out” from touring to focus on Kardashian and their family.

According to the astrologer, “The Princess of Disks card indicates that Travis will be happy to take some time out from touring and focus on hanging out with his family. The couple will have a well-planned, well-practiced balance in their relationship, which is effective and works well for them.”

Which Kar-Jenner sister is going to ‘struggle’ rather than ‘thrive’ in their relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet look on during the US Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final match | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

But while Kravis will enjoy wedded bliss and happiness this year, Honigman doesn’t see the same for Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

The beauty mogul has been romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet since April 2023. The duo tried to keep things private and didn’t appear together publicly until they were spotted packing on the PDA during Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour concert in September. But Honigman predicted that Jenner will fall into a “funk” this year and her relationship with the Dune actor doesn’t help matters.

She noted: “The young entrepreneur gets the 3 of Disks card, which shows that a lot of her work is quite routine at this stage and she’s starting to get bored with her career and feels like embarking on new challenges. Her burgeoning romance with Timothée Chalamet is not getting her out of her funk.

“The Wonka star gets the Queen of Swords card, a Tarot representation of an honest, frank communicator who speaks to each person in a clear and open way. Timothée is up to his ears in contracts and commitments and it’s hard for him to make time for a relationship. This pair is too immersed in their respective careers and their love story will struggle to thrive.”