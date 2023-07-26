Find out why a celebrity psychic and astrologer is calling Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, an 'unusual match.'

Blake Lively had to take matters into her own hands when she visited Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) London residence. The Gossip Girl alum attended the “Crown to Couture” exhibit at Kensington Palace on July 25 and admitted that she jumped over the ropes to fix one of her previously-worn gowns that was on display there.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” Lively captioned over the video shared on her Instagram Stories. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pose together on the red carpet at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” | Gotham/Getty Images

She added: “This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace. I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this … just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”

Psychic reveals why Lively and Reynolds are an odd pairing

Following Lively’s admission and letting her Virgo Sun shine through, a celebrity psychic astrologer read her chart and shared that the star and her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, are an “unusual match.”

Inbaal Honigman has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is revealing why Lively and Reynolds make it work even though they aren’t a perfect match.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman said: “Picture-perfect Virgo Blake Lively is an unusual match to passionate Scorpio Ryan Reynolds. Where Virgo is prim and proper, humble and practical, Scorpio is experimental, uninhibited, and determined. They’re not often found together. But in this case, the compatibility works thanks to Ryan’s ascendant. Blake has all her major planets in Virgo, so she’s Virgo through and through, and Ryan gets her because his ascendant is Virgo.”

The It Ends With Us actor and Deadpool star have been married since 2012 and have four children together.

Astrologer calls another famous couple a ‘peaceful match’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose together on the red carpet at The 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” | James Devaney/GC Images

Honigman also shared insights about another celebrity couple who she thinks is a good match and that’s Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky. She described them as a “peaceful match.”

“Creative Pisces Rihanna is a peaceful match to stylish Libra A$AP Rocky,” the astrologer explained. “Two artists in one household is a sight to behold. Romantically, water sign Pisces need to be with their loved one at all times, eat together, bathe together, floss, and read the papers together. However, air sign Libra needs a bit of personal space.”

The “We Found Love” hitmaker and the “Praise The Lord” artist welcomed their son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. In 2023, it was revealed that they are expecting their second child together.