‘21 Jump Street’: Which Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Today?

The TV show 21 Jump Street aired on Fox from 1987 to 1991. The series focused on a team of undercover police officers who investigated crimes affecting young people. Which cast member has the highest net worth today? Here’s what we know.

Dustin Nguyen

Net worth: $3 million

Dustin Nguyen played Harry Truman Ioki. As of this writing, Nguyen has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After 21 Jump Street, he appeared in Heaven and Earth (1993), Vanishing Son (1995), and JAG (2003).

Richard Grieco

Net worth: $4 million

Richard Grieco played Dennis Booker. As of this writing, Grieco has an estimated net worth of $4 million. After 21 Jump Street, he appeared in Booker (1989–1990), Mobsters (1991), Veronica Mars (2006–2007), and 22 Jump Street (2014).

Grieco says he and co-star Johnny Depp had a “rivalry.” There didn’t seem to be room for two good-looking guys on the hit show. Grieco’s series, Booker, was a spinoff of 21 Jump Street. Putting the actors on separate shows appeared to be a solution, but the new show ended after just one season. According to Entertainment Weekly, Depp became a star after 21 Jump Street ended, while Grieco “fell off the face of the earth.”

Holly Robinson Peete

Net worth: $4 million

Holly Robinson Pete played Judy Hoffs. As of this writing, Peete has an estimated net worth of $4 million. After 21 Jump Street, she appeared in Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper (1992–1997), One on One (2001–2002), and For Your Love (1998–2002).

Peete says starring in 21 Jump Street was a “blessing.” She enjoyed playing her character. Peete spoke about her time on the series.

“I loved 21 Jump Street,” Peete tells Yahoo! Entertainment during a 2021 interview. “I cannot believe it was 30 years ago. I was just in my 20s and so new, so green. The blessing of 21 Jump Street for me was being able to have such an awesome part.

Peete continues, “The character of Judy Hoff was kind of, like, every girl, and she was written in such a way that was not like, ‘Oh, we’re going to pigeonhole her as a black character. From, like, 1987 to the early ’90s, I mean, there were just a few black female [actors]. There was Jasmine Guy, and maybe Olivia Brown, who was on Miami Vice. So that’s what I loved about Jump Street.”

Peter DeLuise

Net worth: $10 million

Peter DeLuise played Doug Penhall. As of this writing, DeLuise has an estimated net worth of $10 million. After 21 Jump Street, DeLuise appeared in Children of the Night (1991), Friends (1996), and Supernatural (2008).

Johnny Depp

Net worth: $150 million

Johnny Depp played Tom Hanson. As of this writing, Depp has an estimated net worth of $150 million. After 21 Jump Street, he appeared in Edward Scissorhands (1990), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), Ed Wood (1994), the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and more.

