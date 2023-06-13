Aidan Shaw will return as Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in And Just Like That… season 2, and fans have opinions. Some Sex and the City fans are thrilled to have Aidan back, while others think Carrie Bradshaw’s infamous ex needs to stay in the past. While Aidan might be Carrie’s most important ex, he’s far from the only interesting one. We’d like to see three other exes pop up in And Just Like That… season 2, but not necessarily in a romantic way.

Whatever became of Kurt Harrington, Carrie Bradshaw’s pilot ex?

Kurt Harrington was only ever seen in the pilot episode of Sex and the City. After Carrie decided to approach sex like a man, she used her ex as a bit of an experiment. Kurt was never heard from again and never spoken about. Despite only appearing briefly on the show, he was important to Carrie’s origin story.

Kurt wasn’t an ordinary one-night stand. He, apparently, was the ex that Carrie Bradshaw ran back to time and time again before she met Mr. Big. The famed sex columnist revealed that Kurt was a mistake she made when she was 26, 29, and 31. For the blond bombshell to go back to the man three times, there had to be something about him that kept drawing her in. We’d like to know what that something was and if she would still be drawn to him 25 years later.

Jeremy clearly left an impression on Carie and ‘Sex and the City’ fans

Jeremy appeared in the final season of Sex and the City, but he wasn’t a new love interest. Carrie and Jeremy had a long history—the duo dated in high school. Carrie revealed to her pals that she had broken up with Jeremy because she was sure there were better men out there. By the time they had reconnected, she had yet to find one of those better men.

Jeremy and Carrie eventually went “all the way” but ended their briefly rekindled romance when Jeremy revealed he was in a mental health facility for at least a year. Jeremy was different from Carrie Bradshaw’s other exes in that he was never awful to Carrie. He was sweet, attentive, and funny. His good nature had us rooting for him, and we’d like to see what happened to him after his stay at the Juno Spears Center.

We’d love to know if Aleksandr Petrovsky found the right woman for him

Carrie and Aleksandr were oddly matched from the start. Alek’s serious nature and Carrie’s whimsical personality didn’t mix. Still, the duo tried to make it work, and it did work until they headed to Paris. Once away from her friends, Carrie no longer had anything to distract her from just how self-involved Aleksandr could be. The “slap” that might not have been an actual slap sealed the deal and ended their relationship.

While we don’t think Alek was the one for Carrie, we do wonder if he ever found love. Alek’s Paris behavior sent Carrie back into the arms of Mr. Big, and we never heard from the Russian artist again. It would be nice to see Carrie Bradshaw’s most recent ex resurface in And Just Like That… season 2. We aren’t looking for sparks to fly, but a fun run-in might be nice.