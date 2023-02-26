‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Unpopular Opinion: Aidan Shaw Is Going to Make the Series Better

Filming for And Just Like That… season 2 appears to be wrapping up. While HBO Max has yet to announce an official release date for the show’s sophomore series, romance will likely be in the air for Carrie Bradshaw when the season premieres. John Corbett has been seen all over New York City, reprising his role as Aidan Shaw. While some fans aren’t happy to see Carrie’s other big love return, we think it could be a really good thing for the Sex and the City reboot.

John Corbett will be returning for season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’

John Corbett is returning to reprise his role as Aidan Shaw in the second season of And Just Like That… Corbett’s inclusion in the series comes after he teased reporters in April 2021 that he would be included in the show’s first season. Corbett even quipped that he’d have a “big role.” He did not materialize in the show’s first season.

Aidan and Carrie | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

One season and an apology later, Corbett’s joke is becoming a reality. Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that Corbett would be reprising his role as Aidan back in the fall. Now, he’s been captured shooting scenes all over Manhattan with Parker. Their on-screen moments seem cozy, comfortable, and sweet. While some fans are against it, we think it could be good.

Set photos show a lightness that fans thought was missing in season 1 of the reboot

While some fans are tired of seeing Carrie Bradshaw with the same faces, we think Aidan’s inclusion in the series could be a really good thing. Photographers have been capturing videos and photos of Corbett and Parker filming scenes for the last few weeks, and we think the images show something positive and comfortably familiar.

The scenes, including Aidan, feel light, airy, and happy. It is a marked change from season 1, which fans lambasted for its heavy subject matter and decidedly unfunny moments. Carrie’s season 1 storyline, in particular, was depressing. There wasn’t a way to make it light. After all, Mr. Big died in the show’s first episode. While the loss of her big love was an important story to tell, it feels like it’s time for a bit of lightness and familiarity. Aidan is bringing that based on the photos we are seeing. We are totally here for it, too.

Carrie and Mr. Big | Gotham/GC Images

Aidan’s storyline truly ended in season 6 of Sex and the City, but if we are being honest, it always felt a bit incomplete. Carrie and Aidan ended their romance, and he moved on quickly, marrying and having a baby in record time. The end of his story was rushed. We think And Just Like That… season 2 has a chance to give Aidan Shaw the storyline he always deserved.

Is reuniting with a past love uncommon?

As And Just Like That… fans spy photos from the set, there has been one big complaint about Aidan appearing in Carrie’s life again. Several fans have argued that Aidan’s return, years after he and Carrie each married other people, isn’t realistic. It is true that Carrie and Aidan weren’t right for each other when they initially dated but is their reunion all that unlikely?

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett | Gotham/GC Images

Honestly, it happens. It happens often enough that a California State University study tracked 4,000 couples who reunited with past loves. According to the Chicago Tribune, the study, which started in 1993, found that reunited sweethearts were well-bonded, and their relationships had high rates of success. Of the 4,000 participants studied, 72% had a successful relationship with their partner.

Since Carrie and Aidan are getting back together years after they last parted ways, there might be a good reason for it. Aidan was kind and predictable. Now in her 50s, he might be exactly what Carrie needs. If the study’s findings are correct, they have a better shot at a successful romance than they ever did.