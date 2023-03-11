4 Clues Camila Cabello Song ‘Everyone at This Party’ Is About Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have written several songs about each other since their breakup, and there are many clues in Cabello’s “Everyone at This Party” that point to her ex-boyfriend. Here are all the hints in the Cinderella star’s song that could be about Mendes.

1. ‘Everyone at This Party’ references Camila Cabello dreading running into someone – likely her ex, Shawn Mendes

The opening lyrics of “Everyone at This Party” explore Cabello’s anxiety about running into an ex-boyfriend at an event. She sings, “Didn’t wanna ask our friend if you were gonna be here and make the whole thing weird/ But I was nervous in the car, just in case you are, just in case the coast ain’t clear.”

Cabello and Mendes have had several run-ins since their breakup, including at the 2022 Met Gala and when they both performed at Wango Tango the same year.

The singer has been open about her experiences with mental health and anxiety, especially in the wake of her breakup with Mendes.

In May 2022, Cabello appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her third album, Familia. “At the beginning of this album I was having such a bad time mental health-wise,” she said (per E! News). “It was crippling anxiety that was really hard for me. I feel like because I was in that place, I isolated a lot.”

The Familia album came out five months after Cabello and Mendes announced their split.

2. ‘Everyone at This Party’ names Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ mutual friend

A line in the song mentioned a mutual friend of Cabello and Mendes by name. She sings, “Yeah, I got in last night, staying on the west side/ Scotty told me you’re here.”

Cabello was likely referring to Scott Harris, who writes and produces music for both Mendes and Cabello. He is credited as a co-writer for “Everyone at This Party” (per Genius).

3. The Camila Cabello song mentions a 2-year relationship

Cabello references a relationship lasting two years in “Everyone at This Party.” She sings, “Did we f*** it up or not?/ Did we waste two years?”

Although she has known Mendes for much longer (they first collaborated in 2015 on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer”), Cabello dated Mendes for two years. They started dating around July 2019 and announced their breakup in November 2021.

Cabello may have had other two-year romances, but combined with the other clues, this is likely another reference to Mendes.

4. The song reflects lyrics from a Shawn Mendes track about their breakup

In the final line of “Everyone at This Party,” Mendes sings, “Hey, did you realize you don’t need me?”

The heartbreaking lyrics echo Mendes’ words in his own song “When You’re Gone” when he sings, “Starting to feel like you don’t need me.”

It’s also reminiscent of something Mendes said in a March 2022 Instagram post opening up to fans about his feelings after the breakup.

“You don’t realize … when you’re breaking up with someone and you think it’s the right thing, you don’t realize all the s*** that comes after it,” he said. “Which is like, who do I call when I’m like in a panic attack, who do I call when I’m like f***ing on the edge.”

He added that he hated being on his own after the split. “And I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me, I was like, oh, I’m on my own now,” Mendes said. “Now I feel like, finally I’m actually on my own and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”