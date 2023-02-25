4 More Oscar Nominated Brendan Fraser Movies Before ‘The Whale’

The Brenaissance has culminated in Brendan Fraser’s Oscar nomination for his role in The Whale. Although his first nomination for acting, The Whale is now the fifth Fraser movie to have a presence at the Oscars. If you’re curious about the other four, Showbiz Cheat Sheet is here to help. Here is your guide to Brendan Fraser at the Oscars, and why it’s about time they recognize his acting work too.

‘Gods and Monsters’ was the first Brendan Fraser movie at the Oscars

The 1998 drama Gods and Monsters depicted filmmaker James Whale (Ian McKellan)’s relationship with a gardener (Fraser) at the end of his life. This is decades after Whale directed Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein, as he ensnares the young man into sexual games.

Writer/director Bill Condon won the Oscar for his screenplay. McKellan and Lynne Redgrave got nominations. Fraser did not despite his vital role in the movie. The film is streaming for free on Tubi and Freevee and it’s definitely worth a look.

‘The Mummy’ got 1 technical Oscar nomination

The Mummy made Fraser a bona fide action hero, and he made two sequels. These aren’t the kinds of movies that get major Oscar attention, except for Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar or The Lord of the Rings. But, the Oscars frequently acknowledges the technical achievements of films like Mad Max: Fury Road and even Suicide Squad.

So, Fraser’s first Mummy has an Oscar nomination for Best Sound. It does have good sound with the sandstorms, scarabs scurrying in the dark and mummy roars. You’d think the visual effects would qualify for Oscars too. The Mummy is streaming on Hulu.

Brendan Fraser supported ‘The Quiet American’ nominee

The 2002 adaptation of the Graham Greene novel starred Michael Caine as the Brit in Vietnam and Fraser as the soft-spoken Yank of the title. Caine received an Oscar nomination for his leading role, but no such love for Fraser. The Quiet American is available for rent or purchase on Apple, Prime Video, Vudu, and YouTube.

Brendan Fraser accepts the performance award for "The Whale" at the #TIFF Tribute Awards. He joked that the last award he got was in fourth grade from the Pee Wee Bowling League. https://t.co/6ASesTgfEj pic.twitter.com/9qCMl1ijkA — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022

‘Crash’ could be the most controversial Brendan Fraser Oscar nominee

2004’s Crash, not to be confused with the 1996 David Cronenberg movie, boasted a large ensemble cast. Fraser joined Sandra Bullock, Terrence Howard, Thandiwe Newton, Matt Dillon, Ryan Phillippe, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Esposito, Larenz Tate, Ludacris, and more intersecting tales of Los Angelenos affected by racism. Fraser played D.A. Rick Cabot, who gets carjacked. Crash is streaming on HBO Max.

Though Crash won Best Picture, Paul Haggis’s Original Screenplay, and Best Editing, the big win is now looked upon questionably. Crash was a little pat and self-congratulating about how it dealt with the complex issue of racism. Dillon, director Haggis and the original song “In the Deep” also earned nominations. Perhaps the year’s other nominated movies Brokeback Mountain, Good Night and Good Luck, Munich and even Capote have stood the test of time better than Crash.