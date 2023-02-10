Here’s Why Brendan Fraser Was Never Comfortable on the Set of ‘George of the Jungle’

When you think about George of the Jungle, Brendan Fraser‘s ripped body is probably the first thing that comes to mind. The 1997 movie is one of Fraser’s most beloved films for several reasons. While the actor delivered a great performance as the fish-out-of-water George, he was uncomfortable filming the movie.

Brendan Fraser played a spoof of Tarzan in 1997’s ‘George of the Jungle’

George of the Jungle star Brendan Fraser with a gorilla | Hulton Archive Getty Images/Handout

George of the Jungle is a comedy film based on an animated TV series of the same name, which borrows from Edgar Rice Burroughs’ creation Tarzan. The movie follows a primitive man (Fraser) raised by apes in the African jungle who falls in love with a San Francisco heiress Ursula.

After Ursula and George meet, her treacherous wealthy fiancé Lyle’s minions discover his talking best friend Ape and try to capture it to take it back home and make money off him. A scuffle ensues, resulting in Lyle shooting and injuring George with a tranquilizer. Ursula flies George back home for medical attention and to see the human world.

George becomes fascinated by the human world and even uses his skills to rescue a paraglider stuck on a bridge. However, Ursula’s mother tells George they can never be together, so he leaves for Africa. Ursula follows, arriving just in time to win against Lyle and his minions. Ursula and George get married and have a child whom they display to the other animals in the jungle Lion King style.

Brendan Fraser’s costume in ‘George of the Jungle’ made him uncomfortable

Fraser’s character in George of the Jungle spends a huge chunk of the movie naked like the animals around him, which he doesn’t seem to mind, save for a loincloth. Fraser’s toned body in the film is enough to ignore that he swings around with bare-to-no clothing.

However, the Encino Man star said he wasn’t comfortable working under such conditions. In an interview with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous show, the Bedazzled actor said he never got used to stripping down daily for work.

Fraser recalled coming into work every morning and getting spray painted by a crew member wearing a gas mask, comparing himself to a car in an auto body shop. This isn’t the first time Fraser has talked about his experience on the set of the movie.

In another interview, the 54-year-old actor recalled feeling dehydrated and starved because of the extent he went to achieve his muscular physique in the movie, recounting an incident where he forgot his ATM pin because his “brain was misfiring.”

Fraser also apologized for the stunt on the Golden Gate Bridge in the movie, acknowledging that it caused a huge snarl-up. “I can only apologize for that; my bad, it won’t happen again,” the actor hilariously said after narrating the experience.

“People are amazing.” The Whale is now showing in cinemas. A film by Darren Aronofsky. Starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink & Hong Chau. pic.twitter.com/kGUbrnBklQ — Madman Films (@MadmanFilms) February 1, 2023

Brendan Fraser is making his way back into the award circuit

Fraser left the industry in the mid-2000s when he was at the height of his career due to personal reasons. He’s slowly begun making his way back into show business. His recent role in The Whale is the true embodiment of the “Brenaissance.”

The role earned him a nomination for the Oscar Award for Best Actor and a Critics Choice Movie Award win. He has also received immense praise from critics for his performance as Charlie.

We’re not crying ? Brendan Fraser had the audience in tears during his emotional acceptance speech during his BEST ACTOR win for his performance in The Whale at the #CriticschoiceAwards #criticschoice #brendanfraser #bestactor #thewhale #thewhalemovie pic.twitter.com/clmzzfLz98 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 18, 2023

Fraser is set to appear in the Martin Scorsese Western drama Killers of the Flower Moon as W.S Hamilton. He’ll also appear in Brothers in an unannounced role. Both films are currently in post-production and scheduled for a 2023 release.