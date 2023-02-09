5 Beatles Hits That Didn’t Reach No. 1

The Beatles released many hits that topped the Billboard Hot 100. Despite this, some of their most famous tunes did not reach that summit. Notably, The Beatles’ “Can’t Buy Me Love” once stopped another Beatles song from reaching No. 1.

5. ‘Yellow Submarine’

“Yellow Submarine” might not be the group’s most sophisticated track, but it’s definitely one of the most infectious children’s songs of all time. Ringo Starr wasn’t an amazing singer, but his voice works perfectly in this sea shanty. “Yellow Submarine” also blurs the line between children’s music and 1960s psychedelic imagery.

According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, “Yellow Submarine” hit No. 2 in the United States. It was blocked from the top spot by The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love.” “You Can’t Hurry Love” is a great song, but it arguably didn’t have the same influence on pop culture as “Yellow Submarine.” After all, the latter inspired one of the most beloved animated films of the 1960s.

4. ‘Lady Madonna’

The Beatles went back to the roots of rock ‘n’ roll with “Lady Madonna” and they struck gold. The track perfectly blends early rock with R&B. Not only is the song catchy, but it’s also a great tribute to the mothers of the world and their struggles. The Fab Four rarely got this bouncy before or after. Despite its quality, “Lady Madonna” only managed to reach No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Notably, the song “Simon Zealotes” from Jesus Christ Superstar sounds quite a bit like this track.

3. ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’

“Strawberry Fields Forever” reached No. 8 in the United States. While it wasn’t a huge hit, it’s a triumph in this context. “Strawberry Fields Forever” is still one of the most avant-garde tracks ever released by a rock band, so it speaks to The Beatles’ popularity that it reached the top 10. While the unusual beat makes the song interesting, John Lennon’s personal lyrics are what makes it linger in the mind.

2. ‘Please Please Me’

“Please Please Me” typifies The Beatles’ bubblegum period more than just about any other song. It’s an upbeat love song with simple lyrics and a great vocal melody. In spite of this, the track only reached No. 3 in the United States. Regardless, “Please Please Me” still stands as an important part of The Beatles’ catalog. Its simple wordplay paved the way for the band’s later lyricism.

1. ‘Twist and Shout’

The Beatles covered songs by numerous artists, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, The Teddy Bears, and Little Richard. Their most famous cover is undoubtedly their rendition of “Twist and Shout,” which was originally performed by The Top Notes before getting recorded by The Isley Brothers.

While The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout” remains famous, it merely reached No. 2 on the chart. According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, it was prevented from reaching the No. 1 spot by The Beatles’ own “Can’t Buy Me Love.” This anecdote proves The Beatles dominated the charts in the 1960s even if not all of their singles reached No. 1.