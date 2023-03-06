5 Best Beatles Songs From ‘The White Album’

The Beatles‘ The White Album is one of the greatest albums in the history of classic rock. In addition, it’s one of the longer albums in the rock canon, clocking in at over 90 minutes. Here’s a look at the five best tracks on the album.

The Beatles | Bettmann / Contributor

5. ‘Revolution 1’

The Beatles released a hard-rockin’ version of this song, simply called “Revolution,” and a slower version called “Revolution 1.” The faster version was a hit single while “Revolution 1” appeared on The Beatles’ The White Album.

According to a 1980 interview from the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, John preferred “Revolution 1.” He liked the slower rendition of the song because he wanted listeners to be able to make out the lyrics. Both recordings are great, but “Revolution 1” is arguably more important in their discography. Its loose and bluesy style paved the way for the album Let It Be.

4. ‘Revolution 9’

The Beatles’ The White Album careens wildly between styles. It includes pop, hard-rock, soft-rock, blues, reggae, folk, baroque music, country, vaudeville, and avant-garde music. Nothing in the band’s entire discography is as avant-garde as “Revolution 9.” The song is a nightmarish collage that begs to be analyzed. “Revolution 9 “might not be a tune for every occasion, but its mix of horror and humor will continue to shock, baffle, and inspire listeners for decades to come.

3. ‘Yer Blues’

“Yer Blues” is a bit like John trying to be The Rolling Stones. Like The Rolling Stones’ best work, it has an excellent blues-rock beat and it deals with a dark subject matter in a flippant way.

Despite this, “Yer Blues” is still recognizably a Beatles tune. Some of the lines (“My mother was of the sky / My father was of the earth / But I am of the universe / And you know what it’s worth”) have John’s signature cosmic approach to songwriting. His performance of the song in the movie The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus is captivating.

2. ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’

George Harrison didn’t have as many chances to shine as Lennon-McCartney, but when he went up to bat, he usually hit it out of the park. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” is one of his best compositions and it’s one of the best tunes in The Beatles’ catalog. It has so many of sides of George: his love of blues, his love of rock, his spiritual side, and his righteous fury. Covers of the track by Prince and Regina Spektor have only showcases its power.

1. ‘Helter Skelter’

“Helter Skelter” is the essential song from The Beatles’ The White Album. It’s arguably the first heavy metal song, so it’ll always have a place in the history books.

Beyond that, it also has a tremendous groove. Paul McCartney has a reputation for being soft and sentimental, but his edgy songs were often magnificent. All these years later, “Helter Skelter” is assaultive in the best possible way.