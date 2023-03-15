5 Best ‘Gunsmoke’ Season 2 Episodes, According to IMDb

Gunsmoke is the longest-running Western television show of all time, but its legacy continues to live on in contemporary media. It ran for 20 seasons, starting in 1955 until 1975, which is largely thanks to the early seasons that put it on the map. Here’s a look at the five best episodes from Gunsmoke Season 2, according to IMDb users.

5. ‘Bloody Hands’

James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Gunsmoke Season 2 Episode 21, “Bloody Hands,” aired on CBS on Feb. 16, 1957. U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) shot and killed several members of an outlaw gang in self-defense, but the impact of such violence weighs heavy on him. He reflects on whether the job is worth it, while a gunman named Stanger (Russell Johnson) appears seeking revenge for his friends.

“Bloody Hands” was one of the Gunsmoke episodes that truly demonstrated the show’s more adult approach to the Western television genre. It explored the leading man reflecting on the violence that he’s had to unleash in order to protect himself, his friends, and Dodge City, at large.

4. ‘Greater Love’

L-R: James Arness as Matt Dillon and Milburn Stone as Doc Adams | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Gunsmoke Season 2 Episode 10, “Greater Love,” debuted on Dec. 1, 1956. The story follows a killer named Jed Butler (Claude Akins), who kidnaps Doc Adams (Milburn Stone) to help him nurse his dying partner back to health. However, Matt is hot on their trail, and he will do anything to save the doctor.

The dynamic between Matt and Doc Adams grew over the course of Gunsmoke, which fans also fell for. “Greater Love” was ranked as one of the top Gunsmoke episodes because of its ability to capture the interactions between the two characters.

3. ‘Gone Straight’

L-R: Carl Betz as Nate Timble and James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Gunsmoke Season 2 Episode 20, “Gone Straight,” first aired on Feb. 9, 1957. Matt travels to New Mexico to serve a warrant for a wanted man. However, he runs into some issues when a couple of different men match the exact description, making it difficult to determine who the right person is. Matt is further puzzled by the fact that they both appear to be good men, but the peace is broken when the real wanted criminal shows up.

“Gone Straight” didn’t necessarily pack itself with tension, but it found a compelling premise that drew audiences in. It once again examined the relationship between justice and the law, as Matt seeks to find the right man behind the crimes.

2. ‘No Indians’

L-R: Dennis Weaver as Chester Goode and James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Gunsmoke Season 2 Episode 11, “No Indians,” hit television on Dec. 8, 1956. Dodge City citizens blame the Native American Pawnee tribe for recent deaths, but Matt and Chester Goode (Dennis Weaver) come to the conclusion that they have nothing to do with the massacre. Rather, they believe that white men are behind the violent crimes. Matt and Chester use themselves as bait, putting their lives on the line to draw them out.

“No Indians” showcased another side of Matt that the world hadn’t seen before. He used detective work in a way that allowed him to dodge prejudiced notions that others were too easy to accept. Additionally, the marshal and his loyal deputy marshal had the opportunity to blast their way through the bad guys by the end.

1. ‘The Round Up’

James Arness as U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Gunsmoke Season 2 Episode 4, “The Round Up,” aired on Sept. 29, 1956. Matt rapidly closes down Front Street when he accidentally shoots and kills an old friend of his while defending himself. A murderous saloonkeeper tried their best to kill the marshal, but it didn’t work out quite like that.

“The Round Up” earned the highest score of Gunsmoke Season 2 episodes, tying with “No Indians,” but with more reviews counted. Longtime Western fans loved how this episode showed a darker, more intense side of Matt. Additionally, Arness’ performance truly elevated the story.