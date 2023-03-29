5 Best ‘Gunsmoke’ Season 4 Episodes, According to IMDb

Gunsmoke Season 4 marked the second year in a row where the Western television show ranked at the top of the ratings chart. It was a slight dip from season 3, but it remained the most popular series around. Out of the 39 episodes that composed season 4, there were five episodes that stood out to audiences scoring the show out of a possible 10 on IMDb.

5. Episode 29: ‘Fawn’

L-R: Dennis Weaver as Chester Goode, Amanda Blake as Kitty Russell, and James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS via Getty Images

IMDb Rating: 8.2

“Fawn” is Gunsmoke Season 4 Episode 29, which came out on April 4, 1959.

Local Native Americans set a white woman (Peggy Stewart) and her half-Native American daughter (Wendy Stuart) free after their years in captivity. However, Dodge City doesn’t welcome them with open arms, shunning them. When her husband shows up, he doesn’t treat her much better. U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) tries to help the woman and her child.

4. Episode 8: ‘Lost Rifle’

James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.2

“Lost Rifle” is Gunsmoke Season 4 Episode 8, which had its debut on Nov. 1, 1958.

Matt’s friend, Ben Tiple (Charles Bronson), has a feud with a man who is found dead with a bullet wound in the back. However, the marshal isn’t willing to arrest him without more evidence at hand. Matt refuses to believe that his friend would commit such an act of violence in such a cowardly fashion.

3. Episode 35: ‘There Was Never a Horse’

IMDb Rating: 8.3

“There Was Never a Horse” is Gunsmoke Season 4 Episode 35, which aired on May 16, 1959.

Kin Creed (Jack Lambert) is a gunman who arrives in Dodge City to seek out Matt to prove his abilities in a gunfight against him. He forces the marshal into a fight after terrorizing the town, which leads to an intense duel. Matt gets shot in the arm, which separates him from his gun. Kin allows him to heal, wanting to face Matt at his best.

2. Episode 21: ‘Jayhawkers’

L-R: James Arness as Matt Dillon and Jack Elam as Dolph Quince | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.3

“Jayhawkers” is Gunsmoke Season 4 Episode 21. It first aired on Jan. 31, 1959.

Dolph Quince (Jack Elam) is a Texan trail boss and a close friend of Matt’s. He asks for his dear friend’s help in bringing his cattle into Dodge City because of the Kansas renegades, also known as the Jayhawkers. Matt and Chester Goode (Dennis Weaver) head out to help Dolph transport the cattle drive.

1. Episode 38: ‘Blue Horse’

James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.6

“Blue Horse” is Gunsmoke Season 4 Episode 38, which hit television on June 6, 1959.

Matt is mortally wounded, although Blue Horse (Michael Pate) saves his life. The situation becomes incredibly more difficult when he puts the marshal in a moral dilemma. The Cavalry is seeking out Blue Horse as a fugitive, which forces Matt to choose between his personal relationship and his job.