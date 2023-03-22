5 Best ‘Gunsmoke’ Season 3 Episodes, According to IMDb

Gunsmoke Season 3 was the first to hit the top rank in the ratings from 1957 to 1958, landing it the most coveted spot in all of television. This is a feat that CBS would achieve consecutively over the next few years, marking the most successful years in the show’s history. Here’s a look at the 5 best-rated Gunsmoke episodes from season 3, according to IMDb.

‘Crack-Up’

L-R: James Arness as Matt Dillon and Amanda Blake as Miss Kitty Russell | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.2

“Crack-Up” aired on Sept. 14, 1957, as the first episode of Gunsmoke Season 3.

A gunman named Nate Springer (John Dehner) spells out trouble for Dodge City when he arrives with the intention of killing somebody. However, he has a certain hesitance that tips U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) off that there’s more to the story. He decides to get to the bottom of who hired him and what is making the professional so nervous.

‘Doc’s Reward’

L-R: Milburn Stone as Doc Adams, Jack Lord as Nat Brandel : Myles Brandel, and James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Gunsmoke Season 3 Episode 14 was titled “Doc’s Reward,” which aired on Dec. 14, 1957.

Doc Adams (Milburn Stone) hears about an accident that took place at a local farmhouse, so he decides to make the trip to see how he can be of help. He comes across a stranger along the way, who refuses to let him pass. He feels the urge to shoot him, but he decides to seek out Matt to handle the situation before it tanks the marshal’s reputation. Doc sets out to treat a sick man, and he encounters trouble along the way, although relies on Matt’s help, whose integrity is still called into question.

‘Never Pester Chester’

L-R: Milburn Stone as Doc Adams and James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Gunsmoke Season 3 Episode 14 – “Never Pester Chester” – debuted on Nov. 16, 1957.

Matt sends his loyal deputy, Chester Goode (Dennis Weaver), to the saloon after some trouble-making Texas cowhands are causing trouble at a local saloon. However, things turn sour when they rope Chester and drag him out of town, nearly killing him. Matt sets his eyes on revenge to bring those responsible to justice.

‘Overland Express’

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Gunsmoke Season 3 Episode 38 – “Overland Express” – first aired on May 31, 1958.

Matt manages to capture a suspected murderer named Jim Nation (Simon Oakland). However, the supposed criminal’s values are about to be put to the test when an outlaw holds stagecoach passengers at gunpoint. The two men will have to work together to get out of it alive.

‘The Cabin’

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Gunsmoke Season 3 Episode 24 – “The Cabin” – debuted on Feb. 22, 1958.

Matt gets caught in a dangerous blizzard that could spell out his final moments. He happens to come upon a cabin that he seeks shelter in, but there are two twisted bandits inside with a hostage. They killed the young woman’s father and captured her, making Matt her only potential solace.