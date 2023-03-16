‘Gunsmoke’: Matt Dillon Used the Same Gun in Every Episode but 1

Gunsmoke ran on CBS for 20 seasons between the years 1955 and 1975. The show remained consistent in the ensemble cast’s charm that pulled audiences in over time, but there were several changes that occurred over the series’ long run. Gunsmoke lead U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) used the same gun in every episode, except a major one in season 1.

‘Gunsmoke’ lead Matt Dillon didn’t enjoy killing with his gun

The difference between the Gunsmoke radio and television shows was initially quite negligible in the early days. As the adaptation moved along, it started to find its own footing and made some notable changes, some of which involved the medium itself. The radio series included more of a narration, while the television show put greater focus on the way that Matt handles the violence unfolding around him.

Gunsmoke showed several times how the weight of dealing with violence, with or without a gun, impacted him. He didn’t enjoy taking a life, but he would do so in moments of self-defense or to save Dodge City from bad guys that wish to harm its residents. However, Matt always did what he needed to do for the health and safety of others.

‘Hack Prine’ was the only episode Matt Dillon used a different gun

Matt always used the same gun in every Gunsmoke episode – a Colt SAA with a 7.5-inch barrel. However, there was one episode where he used a different gun because it wasn’t aired when it was intended to. Rather, the marshal used a Colt SAA with a 4.75-inch barrel.

Gunsmoke Season 1 Episode 26, called “Hack Prine,” was originally designed to air as the pilot on Sept. 10, 1955. Instead, “Matt Gets It” took its place as the series’ first episode.

“Hack Prine” follows Matt without a horse outside of Dodge City. He pursues a man named Lee Timble, who’s a man wanted for murder. However, his brother swears that he’ll help him escape. Meanwhile, Matt’s old friend, Hack Prine, shows up to accept a job, but he’s about to find out that the job is to kill Matt.

Instead, the world got “Matt Gets It” as the first episode. The story finds Matt taking a critical wound while pursuing a super-fast gunman named Dan Grat. With the marshal out of commission, the criminal begins to run rampant across Dodge City. Doc Adams helps nurse Matt back to help, as the marshal refuses to back down from taking him up on another fight.

Chester Goode didn’t carry a gun

Matt needed his gun to carry out justice in Dodge City throughout Gunsmoke. Dennis Weaver’s Chester Goode was his loyal deputy, but he served a different type of justice over the nine seasons that he starred on the show. He never carried a gun because the decision-makers wanted his character to be non-violent.

As a result, this created a contrast between Matt and Chester. They complimented one another, making up for one another’s personality flaws. Together, they created a dynamic duo that audiences couldn’t get enough of.